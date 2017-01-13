Audio of McCain praising his North Vietnamese captors. He’s now in favour of torture

Posted on by michaellee2009

John McCain’s 1969 “Tokyo Rose” Propaganda Recording Released

U.S. Senator John McCain recorded a Tokyo Rose-style propaganda message that was broadcast on North Vietnamese radio in 1969.

TRUNEWS acquired the audio recording in cooperation with WeSearchR.com, a new media company founded by Charles Johnson.

The 1969 North Vietnamese radio broadcast has never been heard in the United States of America. In fact, there has never been any knowledge that such a recording existed. The audio recording was found in a misplaced file in the National Archives in Washington, D.C. The broadcast was recorded by the Foreign Broadcast Information Service, a branch of the CIA that monitored international shortwave and foreign radio broadcasts.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: McCain, Torture, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, USA, Wars for Israel