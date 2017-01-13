Syria, BBC and fake news

Posted on by michaellee2009

Saving Syria’s Children: The Director’s Cut?

1) BBC Worldwide has been swift to block the short excerpt from Saving Syria’s Children included here. I have now replaced it with a OneDrive upload:

https://bbcpanoramasavingsyriaschildren.wordpress.com/2017/01/09/saving-syrias-children-the-directors-cut/

Saving Syria’s Children: The Director’s Cut? bbcpanoramasavingsyriaschildren.wordpress.com Update, 11 January 2017: the short clip from Saving Syria’s Children referenced in this post has been swiftly blocked on You Tube by BBC Worldwide, as has a substituted copy – see here …

2) At yesterday’s press conference, Saving Syria’s Children reporter Ian Pannell challenged Donald Trump over his accusations of “false news”:

TRUMP: Go ahead, go ahead, you’ve been waiting, go ahead IAN PANNELL: As far as we understand the intelligence community are… TRUMP: Stand up please IAN PANNELL: Yeah, Ian Pannell from BBC News… TRUMP: What? IAN PANNELL: Ian Pannell from BBC News TRUMP: BBC News, that’s another beauty IAN PANNELL: Thank you – thank you. Er, as far as we understand it the intelligence community are still looking at these allegations, it’s false news as you describe it. If they come back with any kind of conclusion that any of it, er, stands up, that any of it is true, will you consider your position, would you think about resign… TRUMP: There’s nothing they could come back with.

After the meeting in Nairobi, Mr. Afshar [former Foreign Office diplomat Reza Afshar ] then met in London with Saleyha Ahsan, who claims to be a doctor and ia [sic] Sandhurst graduate becoming the first Muslim woman to be commissioned in the British Army. Ahsan, whose previous role was to provide arms and logistics assistance to the Libyan rebels during the so-called Arab Spring while based in Benghazi, was now actively supporting the rebels in Syria, as well as training of rebels in the UK in the use of arms, battlefield first aid and running of British Muslim jihadists travelling out to Syria in road convoys involving second-hand British ambulances, this was a sequel to her active role in Libya previously. Shortly after the meeting between Afshar and Ahsan, the latter proceeded to Turkey where she received several containers from Kenya, these containers, Ahsan claimed were medical equipment, operating theatre equipment, medicines and other related equipment; once cleared, the containers were shipped out to the Turkey-Syria Border and handed-over to rebels who used the weapons to hold on to towns and cities as well as areas, thanks to the intervention of all involved, including the sacrifice of a US ambassador in Benghazi.

Filed under: Al Qaeda, BBC, ISIL, Mass media, Media War, Trump, UK, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, War on Syria, Wars for Israel