Syria, BBC and fake news

Posted on January 13, 2017 by michaellee2009

Saving Syria’s Children: The Director’s Cut?

1) BBC Worldwide has been swift to block the short excerpt from Saving Syria’s Children included here. I have now replaced it with a OneDrive upload:

https://bbcpanoramasavingsyriaschildren.wordpress.com/2017/01/09/saving-syrias-children-the-directors-cut/
Update, 11 January 2017: the short clip from Saving Syria’s Children referenced in this post has been swiftly blocked on You Tube by BBC Worldwide, as has a substituted copy – see here …

2) At yesterday’s press conference, Saving Syria’s Children reporter Ian Pannell challenged Donald Trump over his accusations of “false news”: 

TRUMP: Go ahead, go ahead, you’ve been waiting, go ahead
IAN PANNELL: As far as we understand the intelligence community are…
TRUMP: Stand up please
IAN PANNELL: Yeah, Ian Pannell from BBC News…
TRUMP: What?
IAN PANNELL: Ian Pannell from BBC News
TRUMP: BBC News, that’s another beauty
IAN PANNELL: Thank you – thank you. Er, as far as we understand it the intelligence community are still looking at these allegations, it’s false news as you describe it. If they come back with any kind of conclusion that any of it, er, stands up, that any of it is true, will you consider your position, would you think about resign…
TRUMP: There’s nothing they could come back with.
Will Mr. Pannell consider his position with the BBC if the evidence of inconsistencies in his own reporting provides ground to charges of “false news”?
3) Is the star of BBC2’s ‘Trust Me I’m A Doctor’ a gun runner?
In a recent article Humanitarian & Emergency Aid specialist Moeen Raoof made the following allegations about Dr Saleyha Ahsan, one of the two British medics featured in Saving Syria’s Children and presenter of the BBC2 health series Trust Me I’m A Doctor:
After the meeting in Nairobi, Mr. Afshar [former Foreign Office diplomat Reza Afshar] then met in London with Saleyha Ahsan, who claims to be a doctor and ia [sic] Sandhurst graduate becoming the first Muslim woman to be commissioned in the British Army. Ahsan, whose previous role was to provide arms and logistics assistance to the Libyan rebels during the so-called Arab Spring while based in Benghazi, was now actively supporting the rebels in Syria, as well as training of rebels in the UK in the use of arms, battlefield first aid and running of British Muslim jihadists travelling out to Syria in road convoys involving second-hand British ambulances, this was a sequel to her active role in Libya previously.
Shortly after the meeting between Afshar and Ahsan, the latter proceeded to Turkey where she received several containers from Kenya, these containers, Ahsan claimed were medical equipment, operating theatre equipment, medicines and other related equipment; once cleared, the containers were shipped out to the Turkey-Syria Border and handed-over to rebels who used the weapons to hold on to towns and cities as well as areas, thanks to the intervention of all involved, including the sacrifice of a US ambassador in Benghazi.
This material has been forwarded to the police. Dr Ahsan’s employers have been drawn into comment on Twitter.
My correspondence with the BBC regarding Dr Ahsan can be found here and a number of startling inconsistencies in Dr Ahsan’s accounts of the events depicted in Saving Syria’s Children are gathered here.
Dr Ahsan was recently reunited with her Saving Syria’s Children colleague Dr Rola Hallam when they led the “People’s Convoy” to Syria. Dr Hallam’s connections are detailed here and depicted in the image below:
Robert Stuart

