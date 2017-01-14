About to start WW3? Does the EU have any constraints over USA/NATO warmongering?

Posted on by michaellee2009

After Tanks the Boots: Thousands of US Troops Touch Ground in Europe on Way to Russian Frontier

By Mark Nicholas

A US armored brigade (3rd Armored Brigade, 4th Infantry Division) is on the move to Russia’s Baltic border. After its equipment begun arriving in Europe last week so now have its soldiers.

The move is so big it will require 37 trains and over one thousand rail cars to transport from Germany to Poland.

A US armored brigade fields over 400 tracked and over 1300 wheeled vehicles including 80 62-ton Abrams tanks, 140 Bradley armored fighting vehicles and 400 humvees.

3rd Armored will spend nine months in Poland and Lithuania (covering the so-called “Suwalki gap“) after which it will be replaced by another heavily armored unit.

Thus from now on nearly four thousands American soldiers will be stationed on Russia doorstep for ever.

Overall US has 70,000 troops in Europe. Russia has zero troops in North America.

US troops are deploying as part of NATO’s “Operation Atlantic Resolve” announced when the new cold war blew up in 2014.

The original source of this article is Russia Insider

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: NATO, Nato Crimes, Putin, Russia, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, USA, Wars for Israel