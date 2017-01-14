Anti-Russian US establishment ‘willing to risk nuclear war’

Author and activist David Swanson discusses the anti-Russian media frenzy, attributing it to the Democrats’ desire to explain why Donald Trump won the presidential election without blaming the Democratic Party or the political establishment as a whole. He also addresses the geopolitical animosity toward Russia, spurred by war-profiteers. 

