Posted on by michaellee2009

Anti-Russian US establishment ‘willing to risk nuclear war’

Author and activist David Swanson discusses the anti-Russian media frenzy, attributing it to the Democrats’ desire to explain why Donald Trump won the presidential election without blaming the Democratic Party or the political establishment as a whole. He also addresses the geopolitical animosity toward Russia, spurred by war-profiteers.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Clinton, Russia, The Enemy Within, Trump, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, USA, Wars for Israel