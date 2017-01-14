Huffpost: Jewish woman poisoned Prophet Muhammad

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Rehmat

Posted on

On January 13, 2017, the Huffington Post (Arabic) refused Israel’s lobby, the ADL request to remove an article published on November 29, 2016 – which claimed that a Jewish woman served poisoned food at a party given by Jewish leaders of City of Khyber to celebrate the peace treaty with the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh).

“It is troubling that an antisemitic screed cleared The Huffington Post’s editorial review process and that our concerns so far have been ignored. We call on The Huffington Post to immediately remove this offensive entry and to ensure that the proper safeguards are in place so that the Arabic site is free of antisemitism and incitement against Jews,” said ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt.

Maybe, the Zionist Jew moron was not told by Israeli MEMRI which translated the Arabic article that its English version was publish by The Huffington Post on September 13, 2012 under the heading, The Mercy of Prophet Muhammad. The article was written by Kamran Pasha, Hollywood writer, director and novelist.

“The Prophet had complex relations with the Jewish tribes of Arabia. When he founded the Muslim community in Medina, he had drawn up a treaty with the Jews of the city, which guaranteed their freedom of religion and sought their alliance against the military attacks from Mecca. But as the Prophet’s power had risen in Arabia, some of the Jewish tribes switched allegiance to the Meccan attackers, leading to warfare between Muslims and Jews. But with the defeat of Mecca, the Prophet sought to repair the breach of trust between the two monotheistic religions and worked for reconciliation. The Jewish chieftain of Khaybar invited the Prophet to a feast to cement better ties moving forward. But not everyone was happy with hosting a banquet in the victorious Prophet’s honor, and one woman of Khaybar poisoned the meal. Several of the Prophet’s companions died, but the Prophet spit out the poisoned food before it could take effect. The assassin was captured and the Prophet asked the woman why she had done this deadly act. She shrugged and responded that Muhammad had defeated her tribe and she was simply avenging them. The Prophet forgave her and let her go,” wrote Kamran Pasha.

According to Israeli Wikipedia, the Jewish woman’s name was Zeynab bint Al-Harith, and the incident happened in June 628 after the surrender of the Jew fighters to end Muslim siege of Khyber.

American Jewish poet and historian Tamam Kahn in her 2010 book, UNTOLD: A History of the Wives of Prophet Muhammad, says that the Prophet of Islam married two young Jewish widows. They’re Juwayriya (Barra) bint al-Harith, daughter of chief of Israelite tribe of Banu Mustaliq, and Safiyya bint Huyayy, daughter of Huyayy ibn Akhtab, the chief of Israelite tribe of Banu Nadir.

Last month, ADL had criticized The Huffington Post (Arabic) for accusing British pop singer George Michael’s homosexual tendencies.

Interestingly, on December 26, 2016, The Jewish Daily Forward boasted that George Michael’s maternal grandmother was Jewish, and at age 34 he admitted to be a gay.

“Sad to hear that George Michael has died. He was an exceptional artist and a strong supporter of LGBT and workers’ rights,” Guy Faulconbridge quoted Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn saying.

Arianna Huffington, a Greek American columnist, author and actress, co-founded the Huffington Post. Her former spouse Republican millionaire congressman Michael Huffington turned out to be gay. Currently, Huffington Post is owned by Time-Warner. Its President and CEO Jeffrey L. Bewkes has a Jewish spouse Margret Lowry Brim, an Emmy award-winning TV producer.

Huffington Post is anti-Muslim, pro-Israel Neo-Conservative propaganda outlet . The so-called ‘Neo-Conservatism’ is a Zionist Jewish club.

