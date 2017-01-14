Syrian Army makes gains close to damaged Damascus water source

Posted on January 14, 2017 by martyrashrakat

 

By

Leith Fadel

14/01/2017

 The Syrian army and pro-government fighters made advances outside Damascus on Friday, taking control of the town of Bassimah in the Wadi Barada area, reportedly allowing engineers to access faulty water pumping stations.Government engineers were allegedly allowed to enter territory held by militants, according to Rif Dimashq governor, to repair a pumping station which was damaged in the fighting, causing severe water shortages in the Damascus area.

Water is expected to return to the estimated 5 million civilians in Greater Damascus today; however, technicians are still testing the water to make sure it is safe to use.

Damascus has been without water for more than 3 weeks now, thanks in large-part to the jihadist rebels that contaminated the supply to the residents of the capital city.

Related Videos

Related Articles

Filed under: Al Qaeda, AngloZionist Empire, ISIL, Nusra Front, Syrian Army, War on Syria

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: