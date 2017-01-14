Syrian Army makes gains close to damaged Damascus water source

14/01/2017
Filed under: Al Qaeda, AngloZionist Empire, ISIL, Nusra Front, Syrian Army, War on Syria
The Syrian army and pro-government fighters made advances outside Damascus on Friday, taking control of the town of Bassimah in the Wadi Barada area, reportedly allowing engineers to access faulty water pumping stations.Government engineers were allegedly allowed to enter territory held by militants, according to Rif Dimashq governor, to repair a pumping station which was damaged in the fighting, causing severe water shortages in the Damascus area.
Damascus has been without water for more than 3 weeks now, thanks in large-part to the jihadist rebels that contaminated the supply to the residents of the capital city.
