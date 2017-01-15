غالاوي عن حماس: لم أحبها ولاأحبها .. وخطيئتها لاتغتفر وعصية على الفهم

نارام سرجون
ربما كان تعليق السيد جورج غالاوي بشأن حماس في برنامجه (ساعة حرة على الميادين) هو من اقوى التعليقات التي تدين هذه المنظمة التي نشأت فلسطينية ولكنها تحولت الى منظمة عثمانية نفطية ..
لايخفى على المستمع المرارة التي ترافق كلمات السيد غالاوي وهو يتحدث عن طعنة جماس لحلف المقاومة .. ويبدو أنه لايكاد يصدق مارأى وماسمع من نكران هذه المنظمة وزعاماتها واظهارها سلوك الغدر والطعن بالاصدقاء .. والتخلي عن المبادئ والقيم الأصيلة بحفظ الجميل لمن وهبها الحياة والقوة والبقاء بل وكاد يخوض حربا مع جورج بوش من أجل أن تبقى .. فاذا بها تتنكر لكل ذلك بل شاركت في حرب تدمير سورية .. وفوق ذلك فانها عادت وخاصمت كل من امتنع عن تدمير سورية او لم يوافق عليه .. حتى جورج غالوي الذي حمل في غزة .. صار الحمساويون ينظرون اليه باحتقار ولايردون عليه السلام لانه يدافع عن سورية .. المقاومة .. وليس عن الرئيس بشار الأسد ..
ومنذ فترة نسبت تصريحات لمحمود الزهار قيل انه اعتذر فيها عن الخطيئة والاثم بحق الشعب السوري وانه يريد خوض الانتخابات للانقلاب على خط “السافل” خالد مشعل الذي تسبب قراراته بكوارث على القضية الفلسطينية .. ومن قرأ تلك التصريحات لاشك انه أحس انه شيء فوق القدرة على التحمل من شدة المبالغة في تصوير الندم الحمساوي .. ولكن الزهار لم يترك الناس في أحلامها الوردية واسرع في اليوم التالي وأنكر كل التصريحات التي لفقت لأنه اكد انه لم يقلها بتاتا وهناك من يريد الصيد في المياه العكرة .. والحقيقة انني عندما سمعت تصريحاته لم أحس باي عاطفة تجاهها وأدركت منذ اللحظة الاولى انها مفبركة لأن حماس لايمكن ان تكون بعد اليوم الا عثمانية ولاترى فلسطين الا بعيون تركية .. ولكن بفرض انه فعلا قال تلك التصريحات فانها لاتساوي شيئا لأنها تأخرت خمس سنوات قتل خلالها الالاف وتشرد الآلاف وصمتت حماس عن كل الاثم والجرائم بحق الشعب السوري التي كانت تدار من استانبول وقطر والرياض ولندن وباريس وتل ابيب أيضا .. وليس لهذه التصريحات المتأخرة الا طعم الكآبة والقيح والاهانة والغباء .. وأعتقد ان على قادة حماس أن يوفروا هذه التسريبات لجس النبض لأنها لن تغير من طعمهم العثماني ورائحتهم الوهابية .. ولن تغير من وضوح خيانتهم لفلسطين والقدس من أجل جنون الخلافة والخلفاء .. وأنصحهم سلفا ألا يفكروا في هذا الاتجاه .. لأنهم خرجوا من أرضنا ومن قلوبنا .. ولن يعودوا .. ولأننا مثل جورج غالاوي .. لانحبهم .. ولن نحبهم .. ونحن بالفعل كشعب سوري نادمون ان أحببناهم .. ولسنا نادمين على أننا سنحب فلسطين وسنبقى نعمل على تحريرها .. لأن فلسطين ليست ملكا لهم .. بل ملك جميع الأمة ..
اسمعوا الى صوت جورج غالاوي الذي كان صادقا جدا .. وكانت فيه غصة .. ولكن لايمكنك ان لاتحس بطعم العلقم في كلماته والشعور بالوجع من الطعنة التي تلقاها من هذه المنظمة العثمانية التي لم يبق فيها لفلسطين اي شيء ..
جورج غالاوي .. أحسنت
