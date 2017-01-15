Extremist israeli Settlers (Jewish terrorists) Invited to Trump’s Inauguration

Posted on by michaellee2009

Source

by Stephen Lendman

Settlers live illegally on stolen Palestinian land. It’s like you or I taking over a neighbor’s home, expelling its owner, claiming it as our own henceforth – a flagrantly lawless act.

Settler leaders and their followers are zionist zealots, members of Israel’s lunatic fringe. Yesha Council chairman Oded Revivi is among those leading a settler delegation to Trump’s inauguration.

It’s a militantly hardline racist group, committed to unlimited settlement expansions, wanting Palestinians displaced toward achieving an exclusively Jewish Greater Israel.

Revivi said he looks forward to working “with our new friends in the White House.” Trump chose two zionist zealots to represent him on Israel – David Friedman as US ambassador and Jason Greenblat as international negotiator, overseeing future dead-on-arrival Israeli/Palestinian peace talks, relations with Cuba and trade agreements.

Palestinians will continue having no friends in Washington, Trump appearing to be even more one-sided for Israel than his predecessors.

Netanyahu wasn’t invited to Washington despite earlier reports suggested he’d be coming. An unnamed source said Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner tried arranging for both leaders to meet during the inaugural period.

Trump invited Netanyahu to Washington at his “first opportunity.” Israel’s prime minister suggested he might be coming. Both leaders spoke several times since’s Trump’s election, no invitation so far extended to Netanyahu, according to reports.

America’s president-elect called Israel very important to protect – from what he didn’t explain. Like Washington, its only enemies are ones it invents.

Netanyahu cancelled January 18 plans to attend the Davos World Economic Forum. He’s got his hands full at home, interrogated by police.

He’s trying to avoid being charged with bribery, fraud, perjury, breach of trust, and violating campaign finance rules for being caught on tape negotiating a quid pro quo with Yedioth Ahronoth publisher Arnon Mozes for more favorable broadsheet coverage in return for legislation prohibiting distribution of the free daily Israel Hayom, YA’s main competitor.

Trump affording him strong support is bad news for Palestinians, worse news for regional and world peace.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Israel-USA Relationship, Netanyahu, Palestine, Settlements and settlers, Trump, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, USA, Wars for Israel