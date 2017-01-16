Aleppo: the famous Street Market re-opens for first time in two years

Aleppo’s main shopping area was swarmed with customers as it reopened for the first time in two years, Saturday. ~ Shopkeepers displayed their goods and fixed shop entrances, while families walked between the different shops. ~ Al-Tall street market was closed after being targeted with missiles by armed groups. Aleppo locals begin to get back to normal life after the Syrian Army’s announcement on December 22, that it had recaptured the whole of eastern Aleppo following four years of militant occupation. Prior to the conflict, Aleppo was Syria’s industrial and financial center.

