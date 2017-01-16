Israeli missiles have bombed the Mezzeh military airport west of Damascus, and the Syrian Army has accused Israel of supporting terrorism, according to SANA, a Syrian state news agency. ~ According to the report, Israeli missiles caused a large fire. So far no one has been reported dead or injured. ~ Several videos uploaded to twitter show a massive raging fire and what sounds like gunfire. The attack happened less than five miles away from Syrian President Bashar Assad’s palace. ~ The Syrian Army has reported that the attack took place from northern Israel firing several missiles from Lake Tiberias according to RT. ~ The Syrian Arab Army has also promised there will be retaliation for the acts of aggression and said that there will be repercussions for Israel for the “flagrant attack” on the military base, state TV reported, citing a Syrian army command spokesman. It also linked the alleged strike to Israel’s “support of terrorist groups”. ~ Tensions have been building up between Syria and Israel the last couple months. ~ This is the second time in two months that Israel has attacked Syria. On Dec. 7, SANA reported that “several surface-to-surface missiles” were launched by the Israeli Defense Forces from Golan Heights. ~ “At 3 a.m., the Israeli enemy fired several surface-to-surface missiles from inside occupied territory”, SANA. ~ Israel, through it lobbyist and other influence, runs American foreign policy. It’s more likely to be The Mossad calling the shots. They don’t need to worry about Trump, though. Throughout his campaign, just like all those before him, he had to kiss Israel’s ace. (Submitted by “The Old Sniper”).

