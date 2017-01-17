Israel Rearrests Freed Palestinian Hunger Striker

Posted on January 17, 2017 by martyrashrakat

Israel Rearrests Freed Palestinian Hunger Striker

Tue Jan 17, 2017 6:33

TEHRAN (FNA)– Israeli forces rearrested a Palestinian journalist who was freed from prison last year after an extended hunger strike, his family said Tuesday.

Mohammed al-Qiq was detained Sunday night at a checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah on his way back from a demonstration against Israel’s refusal to return the bodies of slain Palestinian assailants, said his wife Fayha Shalash, News 24 reported.

According to Shalash, Qiq’s lawyer told her he was being held in Ofer prison, West of Ramallah, and “has been on hunger strike since the moment they arrested him.”

In May, 34-year-old Qiq was released from a six-month prison term without trial following a 94-day hunger strike.

He occasionally took minerals and vitamins but mainly ingested only tap water.

Qiq had been held under the administrative detention system, which allows Israel to hold prisoners without trial for renewable six-month periods.

Qiq’s case was widely covered, and the United Nations expressed concern about his condition during his previous time in prison.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club also said Israeli forces had arrested 20 people, 15 of them former prisoners.

Related Videos

 

Filed under: Nazi Israel, Occupied W Bank, Palestine, Prisoners of Zion Tagged: |

« »

One Response

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: