israel’s war on Palestine’s food supplies: 5 Fishermen abducted, steals tractors

IMEMC News – January 16, 2017

In two separate incidents on Monday, Israeli navy ships attacked several Palestinian fishing boats in Gaza territorial waters, in Beit Lahia, in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, and abducted five fishermen.

The first attack was carried out, earlier Monday, leading to property damage, and the abduction of two fishers.

Later, the navy attacked fishing boats before abducting the three fishers, and took them to an unknown destination.