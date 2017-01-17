israel’s war on Palestine’s food supplies: 5 Fishermen abducted, steals tractors

Israeli Navy Abducts Five Fishermen In Gaza Waters

IMEMC News – January 16, 2017

In two separate incidents on Monday, Israeli navy ships attacked several Palestinian fishing boats in Gaza territorial waters, in Beit Lahia, in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, and abducted five fishermen.

The first attack was carried out, earlier Monday, leading to property damage, and the abduction of two fishers.

Later, the navy attacked fishing boats before abducting the three fishers, and took them to an unknown destination.

Israeli Forces Seize Tractors in Jordan Valley

IMEMC News & Agencies – January 16, 2017

 

Israeli forces stormed the village of Khirbet Abziq, east of Tubas in the northern Jordan Valley, on Monday morning and seized two agricultural tractors while abusing Palestinian citizens.

Witnesses said, according to Al Ray, that Israeli soldiers broke into AL-Madareb, in Khirbet Abziq, and seized two agricultural tractors belonging to Fayez Nghneghya and Nemr Horoub, and took them to a nearby military camp.

They pointed out that seizures have happened repeatedly, in an attempt to harass citizens and force them to leave Khirbet Abziq.

More than two dozen tractors have been confiscated in different areas of the Jordan Valley in recent months.

It is noteworthy that dozens of citizens living in Khirbet Abziq, mostly refugees from the pre-1948 occupied territories, are being deprived of many basic essential services under Israeli policies. The tractors are used for agriculture and water transference

