SAA on the verge of restoring water supply to Damascus, attempts to lift the siege on Deir Ezzor Airport

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:55 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued their offensive in the Wadi Barada area of rural Damascus on Tuesday, attacking the remaining points under jihadist control in the Al-Fijah Springs.

Led by the 42nd Brigade of the 4th Mechanized Division, the Syrian Arab Army advanced from the gates of ‘Ayn Al-Fijah to the Tahtani Roundabout, which is located near the main water treatment facility that feeds into Damascus.

If the Syrian Arab Army captures the Tahtani Roundabout, they will be in position to expel the remaining jihadist rebels from ‘Ayn Al-Fijah and likely force them to surrender their remaining points in Wadi Barada.

As of now, the Syrian Arab Army’s 42nd Brigade is engaged in a fierce battle with the jihadist rebels of Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham (formerly Al-Nusra Front) near the Tahtani Roundabout – no gains have been reported thus far.

