SAA on the verge of restoring water supply to Damascus, attempts to lift the siege on Deir Ezzor Airport

17/01/2017
BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:55 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued their offensive in the Wadi Barada area of rural Damascus on Tuesday, attacking the remaining points under jihadist control in the Al-Fijah Springs.
Led by the 42nd Brigade of the 4th Mechanized Division, the Syrian Arab Army advanced from the gates of ‘Ayn Al-Fijah to the Tahtani Roundabout, which is located near the main water treatment facility that feeds into Damascus.
If the Syrian Arab Army captures the Tahtani Roundabout, they will be in position to expel the remaining jihadist rebels from ‘Ayn Al-Fijah and likely force them to surrender their remaining points in Wadi Barada.
As of now, the Syrian Arab Army’s 42nd Brigade is engaged in a fierce battle with the jihadist rebels of Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham (formerly Al-Nusra Front) near the Tahtani Roundabout – no gains have been reported thus far.
Syrian Army attempts to lift the siege on Deir Ezzor Airport
17/01/2017
BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:15 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has launched a powerful attack this evening to recapture the Deir Ezzor Cemetery, Jirayah village, and Harabish District from the Islamic State terrorists.
Backed by Syrian and Russian airstrikes, the Qassem Group of the Republican Guard forces stormed the Deir Ezzor Cemetery’s eastern perimeter, where they were met with strong resistance from the Islamic State terrorists entrenched around this site.
If the Syrian Arab Army is successful in recapturing the Deir Ezzor Cemetery from the Islamic State terrorists, then the air force will once again be able to land helicopters at the military airport.
The video footage above is from the Panorama area of western Deir Ezzor; this is one of the most critical sites the Syrian Arab Army has to secure in order to push back the Islamic State terrorists.
According to a military source in Damascus, the runways at the Al-Qamishli Airport are flooded with fighter jets preparing to assist the Syrian Arab Army in Deir Ezzor.
These fighter jets flying from Al-Qamishli to Deir Ezzor have carried out nonstop airstrikes against the Islamic State, destroying a number of their armored vehicles and killing several of their terrorist combatants.
The battle will likely intensify tonight, as the Syrian Arab Army attempts to reopen their strategic roadway from the provincial capital to the military airport.