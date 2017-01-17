Tens of High-Ranking Turkish Army Officers Resign after Defeats in Northern Syria

Ahmad Takan, a columnist in Turkish language Yeni Chaq paper, wrote in an article that the army’s heavy defeats in the Euphrates Shield Operation in Northern Syria caused 50 senior officers to resign.

He added that the 50 officers have handed over their resignations to army commanders in al-Bab region.

Takan also quoted informed sources in the Turkish army as saying the Ankara-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) sells the arms and ammunition it receives from the Turkish Army to the ISIL.

He further added that on January 8, a group of Turkmen militants affiliated to the Turkish army arrested a group of FSA near the village of Akhtari South of al-Bab region as they were dispatching two trucks of arms and munitions to the ISIL-held regions.

Takan went on to say that the Euphrates Shield Operation has been defeated and its casualties have been hidden by the operation commanders from the public opinion.

Hospitals in Dilouk, Kilis and their countrysides are full of injured soldiers of the Turkish army, Takan added.

He said that Ankara has also been forced to hand over ISIL’s dead members to the terrorist group to take back its dead soldiers’ bodies.

Turkey has also increased duration of mandatory military service to make up for the loss of forces in a fresh wave of resignations.

Media sources disclosed on Sunday that tens of Turkish soldiers were suspended after selling their weapons and military equipment with the help of the so-called Free Syrian Army (FSA) on the sidelines of the Euphrates Shield Operation in Northern Aleppo.

Al-Watan newspaper said that social media activists released reports along with images showing that “50 Turkish military men have been suspended and ordered to drop their operations in the Euphrates Shield Operation”.

Meantime, dissident activists from Northern Aleppo reported that “after the Euphrates Shield Operation, we witnessed new equipment and guns in Northern Syria, and after investigation it became clear that the warfare equipment belonged to the Euphrates Shield Operation forces”.

Opposition sources had also disclosed in September that militants affiliated to the Turkey-backed FSA have received a batch of advanced military vehicles in Northern Aleppo.

“The FSA-affiliated terrorist group of al-Hamza that is under the command of the Euphrates Shield Operation Room has received a number of military vehicles from the US army officers deployed in Northern Aleppo,” the sources said.

Opposition sources have also released several photos showing the US army vehicles with al-Hamaza terrorist group’s emblem.

Al-Hamzah had previously claimed that it is independent and is not working with any foreign country.

Related Videos

Related Articles