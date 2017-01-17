These are crazy people: USA and NATO Generals: “We’re Ready for War with Russia”

Posted on by michaellee2009

Video: Military Press Briefing by US and NATO Generals: We’re Ready for War with Russia…By Prof Michel Chossudovsky,

According to reports of US Army Europe, some 4,000 US troops and 2,000 tanks have arrived in Germany in transit from Bremerhaven to Poland. The troops are from the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team of the 4th Infantry Division.

These US troops will join up with those deployed by several NATO member states. According to reports, the deployment on Russia’s doorstep “will be ready” prior to the January 20 inauguration of president Donald Trump.

A press briefing by US and German military commanders involved in the deployment of US-NATO Armed Forces to Russia’s border was held. (video of press briefing below published on January 09, 2017).

The operation is described as “A continued commitment to peace and security in Continental Europe”:

It should be emphasized that this military exercise (aka deployment) is part of Operation Atlantic Resolve 2016 which has been ongoing for several months.

It’s purpose is also to put pressure on Russia, largely in view of Russia’s military involvement in Syria.

The commanding officers believe their own propaganda. They are convinced that war is a peace-making endeavor.

“War is Peace” in the inner consciousness of both military and civilian officials in high office. The Lie has become the Truth.

Media coverage

While several international media including RT and Reuters were present at this press briefing, coverage of this diabolical military project has received scanty attention. The dangers of World War Three are not front page news.

Moreover, in its coverage of US-NATO military deployments under Operation Atlantic Resolve (OAR) (see map right below), the Western media invariably turns realities upside down. Russia is portrayed as the aggressor. According to The Daily Mail Moscow is said to be “preparing for war” and US-NATO has rightfully responded to Russia’s threats.

US military intervention on Russia’s border is described as a peace-making operation. The US troop deployments are said to be “in response to Nato’s concern Russia was becoming more aggressive.” At the same time, the report nonetheless acknowledges that Russia is taking measures to defend itself (i.e against this peace-making operation):

“Russia has deployed anti-aircraft missile systems around Moscow to protect the capital from attack in the latest sign Vladimir Putin is preparing for war.”

Russia rather than America is preparing for war. America is described as coming to the rescue of Poland:

American soldiers are rolling into Poland, fulfilling a dream many Poles have had since the fall of communism in 1989 to have US troops on their soil as a deterrent against Russia.

And guess who is creating obstacles to the fulfillment of this “Polish dream” which could lead to war with Russia.

The normalization of Russian American relations by the Trump administration is seen as an encroachment. The objective of this massive military deployment is said to protect Eastern Europe against Russian aggression. And this US-led endeavor is allegedly being undermined by Donald Trump on behalf of the Kremlin:

US army vehicles and soldiers in camouflage crossed into south-western Poland on Thursday morning from Germany and were heading for Zagan, where they will be based. The US and other Western nations have carried out exercises on Nato’s eastern flank, but this US deployment will be the first continuous deployment to the region by a Nato ally. Despite the celebrations, a cloud also hangs over the historic moment: anxieties that the enhanced security could eventually be undermined by the pro-Kremlin views of President-elect Donald Trump. Poland and the Baltic states are nervous about Russian assertiveness displayed in Ukraine and Syria. The Kremlin said on Thursday it was concerned by what it described as a US military build-up in Poland, saying the move represented a threat to its national security. Addressing reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia regarded the move as an aggressive step along its borders. (Daily Mail, January 12, 2017)

Russia’s S400 air defense system has been deployed.

The original source of this article is Global Research

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: NATO, Nato Crimes, Putin, Russia, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, Wars for Israel, WWIII