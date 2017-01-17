What Russian aggression?

World must resist Russian ‘coercion and aggression,’ Biden says in Ukraine

 

Meanwhile:

US Marines land in Norway, signaling departure from post-WW2 commitment to Russia

‘Russophobic hysteria now backed up by massive US troop movements in Europe’

 

 Outgoing US Vice President Joe Biden has said the world must resist Russian “coercion and aggression,” and urged the incoming Donald Trump administration to back Ukraine against Moscow. 

Biden made the remarks in Kiev where he arrived on Monday to have a farewell meeting with Petro Poroshenko who became the president of Ukraine following the ouster of democratically-elected President Viktor Yanukovych in a 2014 US-backed uprising.

Standing next to Poroshenko, Biden said, “You’re fighting both the cancer of corruption… and the unrelenting aggression of the Kremlin.”

“The international community must continue to stand as one against Russian coercion and aggression. It is Ukraine’s best hope to move forward as a united country,” he added

