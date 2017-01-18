SYRIA AND HIZBOLLAH RETALIATE AGAINST THE ZIONIST KHAZAR STATE FOR ATTACK ON DAMASCUS AB; U.S. TERRORISTS OF ZIONIST-ALQAEDA ASSASSINATE BRIG.GEN. AHMAD AL-GHADHBAAN IN ‘AYN AL-FEEJA; POWERFUL COUNTERATTACK BY SAA HAS ISIS REELING IN DZ

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Ziad Fadel

He cut his teeth in battle in the October War of 1973. He was a member of Syria’s elite Special Forces. This son of the Waadi Baradaa was also seen in the Lebanon during Zionism’s festive assault on that former western flank of Syria in 1982 during the siege of Beirut helping citizens with logistics, food and medical supplies besides fighting as a commando against the Zionist murderers. He also fought in 2006 when Zionism, once again, infested the Lebanon. He was Maj. General Ahmad Al-Ghadhbaan whose efforts to resolve peacefully the water crisis in Damascus was cruelly interrupted by a Zionist sniper liaised with Alqaeda/Nusra just north of ‘Ayn Al-Feeja. How do we know it was a Zionist? Because SAA-MI intercepted a communication in Hebrew confirming the “hit”. Thus, the Zionist Khazar State succeeded in depriving Syrian citizens of water and disrupting any talk of a “reconciliation” with Zionism’s favorite terrorists. He was shot while strolling around the Al-Feeja water springs and pumping station. His death must be avenged.

OCCUPIED PALESTINE: Many of you will doubt what you are about to read.

In an unreported event, the Syrian Army and HZB, on the night of January 14, 2017, fired long-range rockets at the Zionist Hatzor Airbase causing massive damage in an interesting warning to the Zionist weasels that their airbases, their runways and hangars are all fair game in any new war. Even the Zionist media only reported civilians seeing billows of fiery smoke emanating from the base. This was Syria’s response to the unprovoked aerial missile attack which originated over Lake Tiberias and which destroyed some infrastructure at the Al-Mazza Airbase.

It is obvious that Dr. Assad finally gave the order to retaliate for the attack on the AB. Finally. Hallelujah.

DAYR EL-ZOR:

Al-Mayadeen City: 18 rodents killed here by the SAA in a sudden, surprise attack on ISIS hq behind the Conserva Factory. A Saudi Arabian child molester was caught practicing his unspeakable acts on an Iraqi boy when SAA commandos entered the building and killed him quickly and efficiently. His name was “Abu ‘Abdullah Al-Jazraawi”.

In Muhassan, specifically in the Al-Laabid Quarter, a “hisba” unit of ISIS controlled by Tunisian apes was annihilated to a monkey by quick-moving SAA infantrymen. A hisba unit is responsible for maintaining the “morals” of the Islamic Community ISIS controls, if you can believe that.

Airbase and Al-Tharda Mountain: 3 separate arsenals managed by ISIS were completely destroyed.

Al-Bughayliyya: A convoy of pickups with 23mm cannons was set upon by the SAAF and RuAF turning the entire convoy into a heap of molten metal. Aerial estimates report 20 dead with many wounded.

Hatla Village: North of Dayr El-Zor, ISIS rodents were seen moving the carcasses of their fellow rats in dinghies across the Euphrates River. Among the carcasses was that of:

Abu Ishaaq Al-Bajjaari

Abu Dhurr Muhaymeeda

HOMS:

ISIS tried to overrun SAA positions yesterday in Abu Al-‘Alaayaa Village starting their operation from Al-Barghoothiyya Village. Using their tried-and-tested technique of swarming over an enemy with pickup trucks armed with Doschka anti-aircraft cannons adapted for anti-personnel and anti-armor roles they tried to push deep into areas controlled by the Syrian Army. It flopped. Sorry to say, the technique doesn’t work any more. You see, folks, the villagers of Eastern Homs Province are united in their hatred for the Wahhabist savages of ISIS and Alqaeda. Whenever a plan is in the works, villagers have found ways to alert the Syrian Army which always is ready to greet the genocidal nihilists on their own terms.

Yesterday, also, at ‘Ulab Al-Tiyaas Hills west of Palmyra and north of the 4th Pumping Station, 3 pickups with 23mm cannons were destroyed along with scores of ISIS rodents killed or wounded. It was a disaster for the Saudi-supported rodents.

DAMASCUS:

Waadi Baradaa: The army has given Alqaeda/Nusra exactly 24 hours to leave their positions. If they do not, “the gates of Hell” will open up for all the terrorists in the area. Just watch tomorrow’s news.

MICHAEL McGEE WRITES FROM STRASBOURG ABOUT THE DOWNFALL OF THE CAVIAR ELITE AND THEIR NEFARIOUS PLANS FOR SYRIA:

Rejoice – We barely escaped a Nuclear World War 3 !

Like Ziad, I was very relieved by the election results on Wednesday morning, November 9th.

I mobilized all of my family members in key swing states like North Carolina, Florida and Colorado, to vote for Trump against the Corrupt, bloodthirsty, Corporate War-monger, Hitlery Clinton. (And my sister is married to a Pastor in North Carolina !)

3 major questions where a Trump Administration will actually be better for the American people than a Hitlery Clinton Administration:

1) Lessoning tensions with Russia to avoid a Nuclear WW3,

2) Working together with Russia to stop the Jihadi extremist head-cutters who were trying to overthrow the legitimate Syrian Government, with the help of the NATO / Israeli / Petro-Dictatorship Alliance,

3) A protectionist economic policy that might actually bring back industrial jobs to America.

The recent liberation of Aleppo was also a major defeat for the Israel Lobby and their puppets in Washington, and opens the possibility to end the WAR in Syria in the near future. It remains to be seen if Trump will be influenced more by Putin or by “Chicken-shit” Netanyahu on Syria.

In any case, a good deal of the “Caviar Left” in the U.S. was on the wrong side of History, and was in fact in alignment with Hitlery Clinton to overthrow the secular Syrian Government in favor of the Jihadist extremists.

Personally, I won’t work with these “Left-wing” War-mongers, who are mobilizing against Trump.

I would much prefer working with people like Ron Paul and his “Institute for Peace and Prosperity” and Ralph Nader and his networks.

The 2016 Presidential election was extremely revealing, and in my opinion, opens the door to a new left-right political realignement against the corrupt politcal establishment, the main-stream media and the Israel Lobby.

The World perspectives for Peace in 2017 certainly look brighter than they did in 2016.

Chin-chin,

Michael

PHOTO OF THE DAY: OBAMA AND BIDEN GET THE SHAWSHANK ENDING THEY RICHLY DESERVE: (From Murf the Surf in Florida)

NEWS AND COMMENT:

Rabbis of the Neturei Karta demolish the myth of Judaism and statehood. John Esq. sent this gem which should be viewed by all:

https://www.facebook.com/ziad.abufadel1/posts/1246569705435843

Alex Kharegi discusses the “whys and wherefore’s” of the Zionist attack on Syria’s airbase in Damascus:

http://alwaght.com/en/News/82276/What-Drives-Motivate-Israeli-Missile-Attacks-on-Syria

Silvia sends this great 5 minute video from ANNA News about the White Helmets. Even if you don’t understand Russian and can’t read the Spanish subtitles, you will delight in this expose:

https://www.facebook.com/AnnurTV/videos/1363078923733861/

