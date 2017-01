Syrian Analyst: US Providing Satellite Images to ISIL for Deir Ezzur Attack

Wed Jan 18, 2017 12:4

TEHRAN ( FNA )- A prominent military analyst said the US has provided the ISIL with aerial and satellite images of the Syrian army positions in Deir Ezzur to be used in the terrorist group’s offensives.

“ISIL’s fierce attacks on Deir Ezzur in the past few days which have been launched from several directions and their precise targeting attacks indicate that the terrorist group is logistically supported by the satellite images,” Hassan Hassan told FNA on Wednesday.

Noting that such precision-striking attacks are possible only through using satellite images, he said, “Although the US-led international coalition claims to to be fighting against the ISIL, it contributes no role in the fight against ISIL in Deir Ezzur, proving that the ISIL had never been a target for the coalition but it was an instrument to implement Washington’s plots and prolong the war in Syria.”

“The terrorists have received satellite images of the Syrian army positions from the US,” Hassan underlined.

Media sources in the region said on Tuesday that US-led collation’s air attack on Syrian army positions in Southern Deir Ezzur in September paved the ground for ISIL’s large-scale attacks on government positions in the last couple of days.

The Arabic language Lebanese al-Akhbar paper reported that recent attacks of ISIL on government positions in Deir Ezzur in the last two to three days are the results of the US air attack on army positions in September as the air raids weakened the army troops.

The paper added that ISIL’s control over the entire territories in Deir Ezzur province will benefit significantly the US-led coalition.

The paper said that ISIL intends to take full control of Deir Ezzur city and vast regions in Syria’s desert from South of Sweida up to Palmyra in Homs and from Raqqa to Deir Ezzur to take control of Syria’s border with Iraq.

Al-Akhbar underlined that based on field information the ISIL’s plan was practically kicked off when the US-led coalition’s fighter jets bombed the Syrian Army’s positions in al-Thardah mountain in September 17 that left tens of army soldiers dead and wounded.

The army later pulled back their men from trinary al-Thardah mountain that plays a protection role for Deir Ezzur airbase.

The US-led coalition’s air raid opened way for ISIL to use its suicide attackers and suicide vehicles to intensify attacks on Deir Ezzur airbase.