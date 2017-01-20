Posted on by fada1

Syria Sheikh Nawwaf al-Bashir: Many of So-called “Syrian Opposition Coalition” Members are Corrupt

Leader of the prominent al-Baqara tribe in Syria Sheikh Nawwaf al-Bashir, unveiled Wednesday that the so-called “opposition” figure Riad Hjab had received $47 million from Qatar and gave the amount to the UN-blacklisted Jabhat al-Nusra in order to launch a major attack on Aleppo.

Al-Bashir told the Beirut-based al-Mayadeen television channel that there is so much corruption among the ranks of the “opposition” staying in Turkey.

“A former head of the coalition stole $ 116 million and went to an Arab country where he formed a party. Another opposition coalition figure embezzled $ 18 million and went to Britain where he obtained British citizenship,” the tribal leader asserted.

Besides, no one has so far get information about where an amount of $51 million has gone, al-Bashir added.

“The aid, which come for the Syrian people, go to the funds of the [Muslim Brotherhood Movement],” al-Bashir said, describing the movement as ‘the greatest danger’ because its members promote themselves as moderates, keep storing weapons, get their forces ready for the battle and think only about power.

According to al-Bashir, Qatar and Saudi Arabia fund war on Syria in order to destroy it in implementation of foreign agendas. He pointed out that a lot of “opposition” figures visited ‘Israel’ and they thought they were ‘heroes’.

The tribal leader indicated that the so-called “opposition” figure Nazir al-Hakim forged passports for Syrians with the approval of a European country. These forged passports helped many people including ISIS and Jabhat al-Nusra affiliates enter Europe. Revenues of passport forgery processes reached up to $400 million.”

However, Sheikh al-Bashir said: “We are working now to mobilize tribesmen to fight alongside the Syrian Arab army in order to liberate Syria from terrorism and to prevent its fragmentation .. Our brave army has carried out heroic operations in Deir Ezzour Province over the past four days.”

“99% of al-Baqara tribesmen are with the Syrian state,” he concluded.

Last Tuesday, Sheikh al-Bashir announced his return to Syria willingly. He was one of the founders of ‘Damascus Declaration’ in 2005 and he joined opposition in 2011.

Basma Qaddour

Related

Sheikh Nawaf al-Bashir, the highest figure in the western fabricated opposition in Syria, the chief of Baggara Tribe in northeast Syria, returned to Damascus and declared his loyalty to the Syrian people, the Syrian leadership and praised the Syrian Arab Army and put himself under the command of the Syrian president Dr. Bashar Al-Assad.

With 1.2 million tribesmen and women in his Der Ezzor base, he left them behind and joined the ranks of makeshift opposition individuals convinced by Qatari officials that the days of the ‘regime’ are numbered and if they defect now they’ll reserve a place for them in the future Syria. Some were bribed with tens of millions of dollars, others were seduced with leading post-Assad posts, and the vast majority who couldn’t be bought or deceived were intimidated, only few fell for any of those.

A parliament member 1990 – 1994, the 63 years old who heads his large tribe since he was 28 after his late father, had a very controversial political career, served as an ambassador to Iraq and yet was a member of the first ‘Arab Springing‘ of the Syrians the so-called ‘Damascus Declaration’.

Sheikh al-Bashir in a statement he personally read before a group of people who went to greet him at his home said: “I return to Syria and I publicly declare that we stand with our people, and with our homeland, and with its leadership against the obscurantist terrorism, which is represented by ISIS, Nusra and the Muslim Brotherhood and their supporters, and to restore the security of the country, its safety and its territorial integrity.”

He was an essential figure in the ‘regime’ he denounced and now returned to. Most of the leaders of the opposition who fled abroad were essential figures of the ‘regime’ but the ones who were mostly corrupt: Abdul Halim Khaddam, the long-serving vice president of Syria and the one with the worst record of corruption in the country when he was relieved from his office he became an opposition figure and sought refuge in France, like Rifaat Assad (president Bashar’s uncle and his father’s deputy and foe!!), Tlass and his sons Firas and Manaf, and so on.

When he joined the opposition in Turkey, they celebrated him being the most prominent person in the country to join and who leads a huge tribe, when he returned now and almost instantly he became in their eyes: ‘opportunist’, ‘dumb’, ‘thug’, ‘traitor’.. and all similar descriptions.

This could be a game-changer for many in his province Der Ezzor which borders the ISIS declared capital Ragga and borders the hotbed and birthplace of Al-Qaeda Levant and ISIS itself in Iraq Anbar province. Der Ezzor countryside and parts of the city itself is infested with herds of ISIS.

A U-turn in politics is not unusual when a power shift occurs and the traitor does not wish to remain a loser in exile. When this one realized he would not return to Syria on a parade float, he chose to offer an apology, hoping to get back some of what he forfeited.

Related Articles

