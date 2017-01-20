Syrian Army launches counter-attack to lift siege on Deir Ezzor Airport

20/01/2017
BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a powerful counter-attack on Friday to lift the one week long siege of the Deir Ezzor Airport.
Led by the Qassem Group of the Republican Guard, the Syrian Arab Army stormed the Islamic State’s (ISIS) defenses at the cemetery, Harabish District, Al-Jafra, Jirayah, and Panorama area; this resulted in a fierce battle that is still ongoing at the moment.
According to a military source in Damascus, the Syrian Arab Army is attempting to recapture the area north of the Deir Ezzor Airport; if successful, they will have lifted the one week long siege of this strategic installation.
Backing the ground forces are Russian and Syrian jets, who have carried out a large number of airstrikes in order to weaken the Islamic State’s resolve around the military airport and Jabal Thardeh.
Some activists have reported the Syrian Arab Army has advanced south of the Deir Ezzor Airport; however, the Al-Masdar cannot confirm these claims.
Syrian Army liberates more territory from ISIS in East Aleppo
20/01/2017
BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued their rapid advance in the eastern countryside of Aleppo on Friday, liberating more territory inside the southern part of the Al-Bab Plateau.
Backed by Russian airstrikes, the Syrian Arab Army’s “Tiger Forces” overran the Islamic State’s (ISIS) defenses at the village of Shamer, killing and wounding a number of terrorist combatants en route to their advance north towards Al-Bab.
The Tiger Forces were able to liberate Shamer on Friday afternoon after advancing northeast from the recently captured village of Ta’anah in the Al-Bab countryside.
As a result of their recent gains, the Syrian Arab Army is now at the outskirts of Souran; this is one of the Islamic State’s last strongholds south of Al-Bab.
Related Videos
Related Articles
- People revolt against Daesh mercenary-terrorists across Deir Ezzor province ~ [Reports]
- Syrian and Russian warplanes strike ISIL terrorists in southern Deir Ezzor , inflicting heavy losses upon them
- Syrian army and the allied forces advance in southern Deir Ezzor, amid fierce clashed with ISIL terrorists
- Race to Al-Bab heats up with latest Syrian Army advance in east Aleppo
- Syrian Battlefields, SAA Reports ~ SAA, Russian Air Force and Allies, launch large-scale campaign against Daesh in Aleppo and Palmyra province + multiple fronts
- ISIS begins destruction campaign by destroying parts of Palmyra’s ancient theater
- ISIS attacks YPG security center near Raqqa, many casualties reported
- ISIS fight amongst each other over food scarcity in Tal Afar
- Lebanon General Security Busts Terrorist Cell Planning Several Attacks across Country
- الجيش السوري يشن هجوما لاستعادة بعض المواقع في دير الزور
- الجيش السوري يصعّد ضد «داعش» … ودي ميستورا إلى «أستانة»
- مقتل ١٠٠ عنصر لـ”النصرة” بقصف بريف حلب واعتقال عناصر لها بإدلب
- «النصرة» تدهم «أحرار الشام» في إدلب
- نائبة ديموقراطية أميركية زارت دمشق
- مقتل 5 جنود أتراك وإصابة 9 آخرين في تفجير سيارة مفخخة قرب مدينة الباب شمال سوريا
- “الدولة الاسلامية” تدمّر واجهة المسرح الروماني الأثري التاريخية في تدمر في حمص السورية.. وموسكو تصفه “مأساة حقيقية”
Filed under: Al Qaeda, AngloZionist Empire, ISIL, Russia, Syrian Army, USA, War on Syria Tagged: | Aleppo, Deir Ezzor
Leave a Reply