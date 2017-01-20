Syrian Army launches counter-attack to lift siege on Deir Ezzor Airport

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Leith Fadel –

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a powerful counter-attack on Friday to lift the one week long siege of the Deir Ezzor Airport.

Led by the Qassem Group of the Republican Guard, the Syrian Arab Army stormed the Islamic State’s (ISIS) defenses at the cemetery, Harabish District, Al-Jafra, Jirayah, and Panorama area; this resulted in a fierce battle that is still ongoing at the moment.

According to a military source in Damascus, the Syrian Arab Army is attempting to recapture the area north of the Deir Ezzor Airport; if successful, they will have lifted the one week long siege of this strategic installation.

Backing the ground forces are Russian and Syrian jets, who have carried out a large number of airstrikes in order to weaken the Islamic State’s resolve around the military airport and Jabal Thardeh.

Some activists have reported the Syrian Arab Army has advanced south of the Deir Ezzor Airport; however, the Al-Masdar cannot confirm these claims.

By Leith Fadel –

Related Videos

Related Articles

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, AngloZionist Empire, ISIL, Russia, Syrian Army, USA, War on Syria Tagged: | Aleppo, Deir Ezzor