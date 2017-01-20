Syrian Army launches counter-attack to lift siege on Deir Ezzor Airport

By

Leith Fadel

20/01/2017

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a powerful counter-attack on Friday to lift the one week long siege of the Deir Ezzor Airport.

Led by the Qassem Group of the Republican Guard, the Syrian Arab Army stormed the Islamic State’s (ISIS) defenses at the cemetery, Harabish District, Al-Jafra, Jirayah, and Panorama area; this resulted in a fierce battle that is still ongoing at the moment.

According to a military source in Damascus, the Syrian Arab Army is attempting to recapture the area north of the Deir Ezzor Airport; if successful, they will have lifted the one week long siege of this strategic installation.

Backing the ground forces are Russian and Syrian jets, who have carried out a large number of airstrikes in order to weaken the Islamic State’s resolve around the military airport and Jabal Thardeh.

Some activists have reported the Syrian Arab Army has advanced south of the Deir Ezzor Airport; however, the Al-Masdar cannot confirm these claims.

 

Syrian Army liberates more territory from ISIS in East Aleppo

By

Leith Fadel

20/01/2017

 

BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued their rapid advance in the eastern countryside of Aleppo on Friday, liberating more territory inside the southern part of the Al-Bab Plateau.

Backed by Russian airstrikes, the Syrian Arab Army’s “Tiger Forces” overran the Islamic State’s (ISIS) defenses at the village of Shamer, killing and wounding a number of terrorist combatants en route to their advance north towards Al-Bab.

The Tiger Forces were able to liberate Shamer on Friday afternoon after advancing northeast from the recently captured village of Ta’anah in the Al-Bab countryside.

As a result of their recent gains, the Syrian Arab Army is now at the outskirts of Souran; this is one of the Islamic State’s last strongholds south of Al-Bab.

 

