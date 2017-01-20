Posted on by martyrashrakat

Turkish forces to allow Syrian Army to liberate Al-Bab: report By Leith Fadel –

BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 P.M.) – The Turkish Army will pull back its forces attacking the Islamic State (ISIS) stronghold of Al-Bab in order to allow the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) to liberate the city, Lebanese journalist Hussein Murtada reported on Friday.

The Syrian Arab Army launched an offensive in the eastern countryside of Aleppo recently, targeting the Al-Bab Plateau’s southern flank.

This offensive has been relatively successful for the Syrian Arab Army, as they have liberated at least 5 villages and several sites from the Islamic State terrorists positioned in the Al-Bab Plateau.

Turkish soldiers have not shared the same success as the Syrian Army in east Aleppo, despite launching several attacks against the Islamic State terrorists at Al-Bab’s eastern and western flanks of the city.

On Friday, the Turkish Army suffered another setback eastern Al-Bab after failing to seize the key town of Al-Sulfaniyah from the Islamic State.

