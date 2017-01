Posted on by martyrashrakat

Friends,

This is not Russian “propaganda”. This is an official US government document. And an amazing read. See for yourself:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/0ByibNV3SiUooQXpJSV9EOHJha3c/preview

I would like to use this opportunity to wholeheartedly congratulate Israel for being the first country outside the USA to deploy this superb aircraft!

Bwahahahahahahaha!!!

The Saker

Filed under: The Saker, USA, Zionist entity