Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

michaellee2009

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestine Territory

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

(12 – 18 January 2016)

Israeli forces killed 2 Palestinian civilians in the West Bank.

7 Palestinian Civilians were wounded, including a child and woman, in the West Bank.

Israeli forces continued to target the Gaza Strip border areas, but no casualties were reported.

A military checkpoint established by Palestinian armed groups was destroyed and another civilian was wounded.

Israeli forces conducted 60 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 3 limited ones into the Gaza Strip.

62 civilians, including 17 children; woman and PLC Member, were arrested in the West Bank.

23 of them, including 13 children and the woman, were arrested in occupied Jerusalem.

Israeli forces continued their efforts to create Jewish majority in occupied East Jerusalem.

A Civilian was forced to self-demolish his house in al-‘Issawiyah village.

5 brothers were forced to self-demolish 8 commercial and agricultural facilities and another civilian to remove 4 containers in al-Mukaber Mount.

A livestock and poultry barn was demolished in Ras al-Mukaber Mount neighbourhood.

Settlement activities continued in the West Bank.

An agricultural road, dwelling and 4 other facilities were demolished in Kherbet Tana, southeast of Nablus.

A 172-dunum land was levelled, and 1200 old olive trees were uprooted in ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqilya, for the interest of establishing a bypass road.

Israeli forces continued to target Palestinian Fishermen in the Gaza Sea.

Two fishermen were wounded, 5 others were arrested and two boats were confiscated.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 9 th

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

7 Palestinian civilians, including a child and journalist, were arrested at military checkpoints.

Israeli forces arrested 3 Palestinian traders at Beit Haoun “Erez” Crossing in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces detained a number of Gaza prisoners’ families at Erez Crossing and prevented a woman from visiting.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (12 – 18 January 2017).

Shooting:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces killed two Palestinian civilians, including a child, in the West Bank. Israeli forces also wounded ten other civilians, including a child and woman; 3 of whom were in the Gaza Strip and the rest were in the West Bank. In the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces continued to chase Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Sea and open fire at farmers in the border areas.

In the West Bank, on 16 January 2017, during clashes between young men and Israeli soldiers at the southern entrance to the village, Israeli forces killed Qosay ‘Amour (17) after directly shooting at him and wounded his brother. Both live in Taqou’a village, southeast of Bethlehem.

In a new crime of excessive use of armed force, Israeli forces stationed at “Checkpoint 104”, west of Tulkarm, shot dead Nedal Mehdawi (44) from Shweikah Suburb and living in Western Baqah village in Israel. The Israeli forces claimed that Mehdawi threw stones at the Israeli soldiers and then pulled out a knife trying to stab one of the. As a result, the Israeli soldiers opened fire at him and he was immediately killed. Investigations indicate that the Israeli forces could have used less lethal force and arrested him.

On 13 January 2017, 3 Palestinian civilians, including a child, were wounded during their participation in Bal’in village, northwest of Ramallah. On the same day, 3 other civilians during a protest against the Israeli soldiers who moved into Hezma village, northeast of occupied Jerusalem.

In the Gaza Strip, on 14 January 2017, Israeli forces wounded Ibrahim al-Sous, (36) from Beit Lahia with a bullet to the right leg. The Israeli forces opened fire at al-Sous while he was collecting wood around 400 meters away from the border fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip. On the same day, fisherman Eyad al-‘Omarein (20) was wounded when Israeli gunboats opened fire at him. On 17 January 2017, fishermen Khaled Abu Riyalah (22) was wounded when the Israeli gunboats opened fire at him as well.

In the context of targeting Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Sea in addition to the abovementioned incidents, Israeli gunboats stationed in the see opened fire at the Palestinian fishermen 6 times during this week. The shooting happened off western Soudaniyah shore on 12 January 2017; northwest of Beit Lahia; Khan Younis shore, on 14 January 2017; northwest of Beit Lahia (twice) on 16 January 2017 and Rafah shore on 17 January 2017. As a result, 5 fishermen were arrested and 2 fishing boats were confiscated.

In the context of targeting the border areas, on 12 January 2017, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel opened fire at border area, east of Jabalia. On 17 January 2017, Israeli forces opened fire at the agricultural lands in al-Shokah village, east of Rafah city.

On 18 January 2017, Israeli soldiers opened fire at the lands adjacent to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Gaza Valley village and east of al-Farahin and ‘Abasan area, east of Khan Younis. However, no casualties were reported.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 60 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank. During these incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 62 Palestinian civilians, including 17 children and a woman. Thirty-two of them, including 13 children and the woman, were arrested in occupied Jerusalem. Among those arrested during this week were PLC Member affiliated with “the Change and Reform bloc”, Ahmed Mubarak (55) and Walid al-Hodali (57), Member of the General Union for Palestinian Writers. The Israeli forces also raided and confiscated contents of Sowan Printing House in Nablus.

Efforts to create Jewish majority

On 12 January 2017, The Israeli Municipality forced Ramzi ‘Abdeidat and his brothers to self-demolish 8 facilities used for commercial and agricultural purposes in al-Sal’ah neighbourhood in al-Mukaber Mount village, southeast of occupied Jerusalem. The Israeli Municipality also forced Mohammed Rezeq Sori to self-demolish and removed 4 containers in al-Sal’ah area in al-Mukaber Mount village. Three of the containers were used as stores for construction materials, but the fourth one was used as an office.

On 16 January 2017, the Israeli Municipality demolished a poultry and livestock barn belonging to ‘Ali Zahaykah in Ras al-Mukaber Mount neighbourhood.

On 17 January 2017, Firas Mahmoud self-demolished his 130-square-meter house in al-‘Issawiyah village, northeast of occupied Jerusalem. It should be mentioned that the municipality issued a decision so Mahmoud self-demolishes his house and refused his attempt to obtain a license or postpone the demolition. If he did not do so, the municipality would demolish it and impose on him a demolition fee. Mahmoud started building his houses 8 months ago and intended to move and live in it in the coming days along with his 5-member family.

As part of the Israeli settlers’ attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property, on 15 January 2017, settlers attacked properties belonging to the house of Mohammed Muheisen in Silwan village after failing to raid the house. The Israeli settlers took down and smashed a framed Quran Verse and damaging plantings and plastic chairs.

Settlement activities:

On 16 January 2017, Israeli bulldozers levelled a section of ‘Azoun village lands, east of Qalqilya, for the interest of establishing a new 3000-meter bypass road. The levelled section was about 172 dunums while around 344 dunums were indirectly damaged. Moreover, 1200 old and fruitful olive trees were uprooted.

On 17 January 2017, Israeli forces levelled a kilometre agricultural road and closed it with sand barriers in Kherbet Tana, east of ‘Aqraba village, southeast of Nablus. They also levelled a residential barrack, room, mobile bathroom, 2 animal barns and fodders store.

In the same context, on 14 January 2017, a group of Israeli settlers were in the place of evacuated “Homesh” settlement, north of Borqah village, northwest of Nablus. They attacked Mohammed Ramadan (38) with stones when he was working in his land. As a result, he was wounded to the left leg and then transferred to Rafidia Governmental Hospital in Nablus for medical treatment.

Restrictions on movement:

Israel continued to impose a tight closure of the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

The illegal closure of the Gaza Strip, which has been steadily tightened since June 2007 has had a disastrous impact on the humanitarian and economic situation in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli authorities impose measures to undermine the freedom of trade, including the basic needs for the Gaza Strip population and the agricultural and industrial products to be exported. For 9 consecutive years, Israel has tightened the land and naval closure to isolate the Gaza Strip from the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, and other countries around the world. This resulted in grave violations of the economic, social and cultural rights and a deterioration of living conditions for 2 million people. The Israeli authorities have established Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shaloum) as the sole crossing for imports and exports in order to exercise its control over the Gaza Strip’s economy. They also aim at imposing a complete ban on the Gaza Strip’s exports. The Israeli closure raised the rate of poverty to 65%. Moreover, the rate of unemployment increased up to 47% and youth constitutes 65% of the unemployed persons. Moreover, 80% of the Gaza Strip population depends on international aid to secure their minimum daily needs. These rates indicate the unprecedented economic deterioration in the Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces continued to suffocate the Palestinian cities and village by imposing military checkpoints around and/or between them. This created “cantons” isolated from each other that hinders the movement of civilians. Moreover, the Palestinian civilians suffering aggravated because of the annexation wall and checkpoints erected on daily basis to catch Palestinians.

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Thursday, 12 January 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Hebron and stationed in al-Jam’ah neighborhood. They raided and searched a number of houses belonging to Mohammed al-Haimuni, ‘Ammar al-Haimuni and Rubin ‘Ali al-Haimuni. They later withdrew, but no arrests were reported.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Nablus in addition to Balatah and ‘Askar refugee camps, east and northeast of the city. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested ‘Atta Husain Hashash (24) from Balata refugee camp and Murad ‘Ali Abu Hadeeb (22) from ‘Askar camp. Israeli forces also raided and searched Suwan Printing House in Osoul building on Najah National University Street, west of the city. They confiscated 8 hard desks, 12 memory cards, a PC and laptop. They left a signed list of the items confiscated from the abovementioned printing house before they withdrew

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into the southern area of Hebron. They raided and searched a number of houses belonging to Hamzah Fawaz al-Ja’bari, ‘Adel Mohammed al-Ja’bari, Wagih Jawad Khader, Rageh al- Ja’bari and Iabrahim Ezz al-Ja’bari.

At approximately 02:10, Israeli forces moved into ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched 3 houses after which they arrested 3 civilians namely Mahdi Majdi Suwaidan (19), Qais Wadah Abdul Hamid Shabitah (19) and Laith Rabi Ahmed Rabi (19).

At approximately 06:00, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of the Islamic Martyrs’ Cemetery, east of Abu Safiah area, east of Jablia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at the abovementioned border area. As a result, farmers and bird hunters were forced to leave for fear of their lives, but neither casualties nor material damages were reported.

At approximately 07:30, Israeli forces accompanied with several military jeeps moved about 100 meters into the east of al-Qararah village, northeast of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. They leveled lands in the abovementioned area for hours and then redeployed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel.

At approximately 08:00, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, west of al-Suaniyah, west of Jablia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee for fear of their lives, but no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (7) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Sa’ir, al-Thaheriyah, an al-‘Aroub refugee camp in Hebron; Marada village, north of Salfit; al-Zawiyah village, west of the city and Joyous village, northeast of Qalqiliyah.

Friday, 13 January 2017

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Beit ‘Enoun village, al-Dowarah area in Sa’ir village, Nemrah neighborhood and al-Haryah Valley area in Hebron.

Saturday, 14 January 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Fahes area village, north of Yatta, south of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Saleh Dawoud al-Rajbi (40) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Beit Rema village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Nasim Husni al-Barghuthi and handed him a summons to refer to the Intelligence Service.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron, and stationed in al-Bayadah area. They raided and searched a house belonging to Khalil Kamel Ekhlaeil, but no arrests were reported.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Eskaka village, east of Salfit. They raided and searched a house belonging to Zaid Husam Anis Harb (19) and then arrested him.

At approximately 06:00, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of al-Wahah shore, northwest of Beit Lahia village in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. This act continued until 07:30. As a result, fishermen were forced to flee for fear of their lives, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 08:30, Israeli gunboats stationed off Khan Yunis shore in the southern Gaza Strip, opened fire in the vicinity of Palestinian fishing boats within the limited fishing area. As a result, fishermen were forced to flee for fear of their lives, but neither casualties nor material damages were reported.

At approximately 13:30, fisherman Eyad Akram ‘Ali Abu al-‘Amrain (20) from al-Shati’ refugee camp, west of Gaza City, was wounded when he was on a fishing boat. According to Abu al-‘Amrains’ statement to PCHR’s fieldworker, at approximately 06:00, he left his house and sailed to the north where he threw his net. When he was off Beit Lahia shore, he was surprised with an Israeli gunboat rapidly sailing towards him and fired rubber-coated metal bullets at him. When Abu al-‘Amrain tried to pull up his net, Israeli forces ordered him via loudspeakers to leave it and withdrew from the area. Due to the heavy shooting, Abu al-‘Amrain sustained live bullet wounds to the back and right leg.

At approximately 13:10, Israeli forces stationed in the Israeli military watchtowers along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Ibrahim Nabil Ibrahim al-Sous (36) from Aslan area in Beit Lahia. As a result, Ibrahim was hit with a live bullet that entered and exited from the right leg. It should be noted that Ibrahim was about 400 meter away from the abovementioned border fence collecting firewood. He was riding a donkey cart while he was wounded. An ambulance belonging to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) transferred Ibrahim to the Indonesian Hospital in Jabalia village. Medical sources there classified his health condition as moderate.

Note : During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Beit Oula, Taffouh, Kurmah villages in Hebron and Maradah village, north of Salfit.

Sunday, 15 January 2017

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron and stationed in Khelet al-‘Ein area. They raided and searched a house belonging Wahid Zamel Abu Maria (50) and then handed a summons to his son Mohammed (15) in order to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into Jenin and its camp. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Noor Eden Mohammed al-Sa’adi (25) and Hamzah Ghazi al-Sa’adi (18). At approximately 04:30, Israeli forces withdrew taking them to an unknown destination.

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Jalazoun refugee camp, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched houses belonging to families of Musallam Yusuf Ghawnmah (17), Mustafa Ashraf Sabah Nakhlah (16) and ‘Alaa’ Ahmed Zaid (16) and then arrested them.

At approximately 08:00, Israeli forces accompanied with military jeeps moved about 150 meters into the east of al-Fukhari, southeast of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. They levelled lands in the area for several hours. They later redeployed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel.

Around the same time, Israeli forces accompanied with military jeeps and bulldozers moved about 50 meters into the Sofa military site in al-Sahwkah village, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. They combed and levelled the area during which Palestinian armed groups opened fire at the Israeli soldiers, who fired in response artillery shells towards a Palestinian checkpoint and destroyed it, but no casualties were reported. At approximately 16:30, Israeli forces redeployed along the abovementioned border fence.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Sa’ir, al-Shoyoukh, Deir al-‘Asal and al-Mawreq villages in Hebron and Qalqiliyah.

Monday, 16 January 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Bitounia village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested a PLC Member representing the Reform and Change Bloc, Ahmed Abdul ‘Aziz Mubarak (55), who was a former prisoner. Mubarak suffers from blood pressure and diabetes. Israeli forces also arrested 4 former prisoners namely Mohammed Hassan Abdullah ahlah (39), Ibrahim Abu al-Sabe’i, Mohammed ‘Ali Qar’an and Yusuf Mahmoud ‘Elian (37).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Terah neighborhood, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested writer Walid Ibrahim Abdullah al-Hudali (57), Member of the General Union of Palestinian Writers.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Birah. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested former prisoner Falah Nada Taher Abdullah (60).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Muhanad Jaber Abu Sal and Ahmed Mousa al Titi, but no arrests were reported. They also raided and searched a workshop belonging to Ahmed Moneer Jawabrah and confiscated some contents.

At approximately 02:00 Israeli forces moved into Birzeit village, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested former prisoner Shujaa’ Darwish (33).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Rantees village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested former prisoner Sa’eb Fehmi Abu Salim (28).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved from “Karmi Tsur” settlement into Beit Ummer village, north of the village, and stationed in al-Thaher area. They deployed between houses, raided and searched a house belonging to the family of Abdul Hamid Ahmed Abu Mariyah and then arrested his son Abdul Nasser. In the meantime, an Israeli infantry unit raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Ibrahim Abdul Hamid Abu Mariyah and Husain Mustafa Abu Mariyah, but no arrests were reported.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Deir Ghassanah village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested former prisoners Omer Nahed al-Barghuthi (42) and Mahmoud Yusuf al-Barghuthi (50).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Safa village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested former prisoner Jehad Mansour Karajah (37) and Yazan Jad Nassar (25).

At approximately 07:20, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of al-Waha shore, northwest of Beit Lahia village in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats. An Israeli gunboat surrounded a Palestinian fishing boat belonging to Sahrif Mohammed al-Sultan. The boat was manned by his son Uranus (20) and Mohammed Ghaleb Ramadan al-Sultan (24) from al-‘Atatrah area in Beit Lahia. The boat was sailing within 700 meters offshore. Israeli soldiers ordered the abovementioned fishermen to take off their clothes, jump into water and swim towards their gunboat. They then arrested the abovementioned civilians and confiscated the boat.

At approximately 11:20, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of al-Waha shore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats. An Israeli gunboat surrounded a fishing boat belonging to ‘Emad Mahmud Sha’ban Siam (50) sailing within 3 nautical miles offshore. It was manned by him, his son Anas (21) and Mohammed Khalid Mohammed Abu Dayyah (32) from al-Shat’i refugee camp, west of Gaza. The soldiers ordered the fishermen to take off their clothes, jump into water and swim towards the gunboat. They arrested them and took them to Ashdod Seaport and then confiscated the boat. At approximately 18:30, Israeli forces released the fishermen through Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing, but kept their boat under custody.

At approximately 15:30, Israeli forces killed Qusai Hassan Mohammed ‘Amour (17) and wounded his brother, both from Taqou’ village, southeast of Bethlehem, during clashes between the soldiers and a number of young men at the southern entrance to the village. The young men threw stones at the Israeli soldiers, who fired live bullets in response. Hesham Abu Shaqer (27), a photographer at the Anadolu Agency, said to PCHR’s fieldworker:

“At approximately 14:30, I went to cover clashes erupted between young men and Israeli soldiers in Taqou’ village, southeast of Bethlehem. I stopped in the western area between the Israeli soldiers and young men, who were in a land planted with olive trees. The soldiers fired rubber-coated metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the young men. At approximately 15:30, the young men moved backwards, but 2 young men, one of them was masked, stayed. After that, a soldier stationed about 80 meters away behind a jeep fired several live bullets at the 2 young men. The masked young man fell on the ground, so four soldiers ran towards him. One of the soldiers violently stepped on his chest while another cuffed his hands, but the young man did not move. Few minutes later, the soldiers carried him and took him towards their jeeps. After that, a number of young men and residents of the village gathered at the scene after youngsters started screaming one of their friends was wounded and arrested. The soldiers then fired metal bullets and tear gas canisters at them to force them to leave. As a result, Hiyam al-‘Amour (39, sister of the masked young man who was later announced dead, sustained a metal bullet wound to the right leg. “.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Zawiyah village, west of Salfit; Kharas, al-Thaheriyah and Sa’ir villages in Hebron.

Tuesday, 17 January 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron, and stationed in ‘Ereq al-Tout area. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohyee Falah Abu Mariyah (28) and then arrested him. Following that, Israeli forces moved into Madarrah area, so a number of young men gathered and threw stones at the soldiers, who fired tear gas canisters in response. As a result, fire broke out in trees adjacent to the civilian houses. After that, the soldiers closed the area and prevented the Civil Defence vehicle from approaching the houses that was on fire claiming that one of their jeeps was broke, so the crew had to take a long road to area and extinguish the fire. At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into Saf area, west of the village. They raided and searched a house belonging to Bassam Mahmoud al-Tit and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Fara’ah refugee camp, south of Tubas. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested Mahmoud ‘Ali Walwil (22).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Qabatyah village, south of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 4 civilians namely Ahmed Damanhuri Kamil (22), Mohammed Malek Kamil (190, Mohammed Khaled Kamil (21) and Jaser Taiseer Kamil (23). They also attacked and beat Mohammed Taiseer Kamil (35). As a result, he was admitted to Khalil Suleiman Governmental Hospital in Jenin to receive medical treatment. At approximately 05:30, Israeli forces withdrew taking the arrested civilians to an unknown destination.

At approximately 08:30, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel opened fire at agricultural lands located near Sofa military camp in al-Shawkah village, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately11:30, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of al-Wahah, northwest of Beit Lahia village in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, Khalid Khalid Rajab Abu Ryalah (22), a fisherman from al-Shati’ refugee camp, sustained 3 live bullet wounds to the right hand. The Israeli naval forces ordered the fishermen to stop, but they were able to flee away to the shore.

In a new crime of using excessive lethal force, Israeli forces stationed at Beit Led checkpoint, known as checkpoint “104”, killed a Palestinian civilian from Shuwaikah Suburb, north of Tulkarm and lived in Baqah al-Gharbiyah village in Israel.

According to PCHR’s investigations, at approximately 17:30, Nedal Dawoud Said Mahdawi (44) arrived at the abovementioned checkpoint in Israel after visiting his mother and sister, who had cancer and live in Shuwaikah Suburb, north of Tulkarm, and was returning to his house in Baqa al-Gharbiyah village. A video spread on social media showed the abovementioned civilian normally passing the abovementioned checkpoint. Suddenly, the Israeli soldiers shot him dead claiming he threw stones at the soldiers and attempted to carry out a stab attack, so the soldiers shot him dead. Investigations and the video show that Israeli forces could have used less force if their story was right and arrested Nedal. It should be noted that Nedal was married with 5 children and had a permanent residency in Israel.

At approximately 23:00, Israeli gunboats stationed off Rafah shore in the southern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing off Rafah shore, but neither causalities nor material damages were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Kafer al-Deek village, west of Salfit; Kharsa and Sa’ir villages in Hebron.

Wednesday, 18 January 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, and stationed at the western entrance to the camp. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Khaled Abu Sal (20) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Nablus and Balata refugee camp, east of the city. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested Ismail Amjad Abdul Karim al-Takruri (20) from the city and Mo’ath Tal’at ‘Ali Saleh (24) from Jerusalem Street.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Tabaqa village, south of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Yusuf Hamad Abu ‘Atwan and then arrested his son Ahmed (16).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Kuber village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Othman Farid Zibar and then arrested him

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Dura, southwest of Hebron, and stationed in al-Sharfa area. They raided and searched a house belonging to Bahaa’ Mahmoud al-Sharawnah and then arrested him.

At approximately 04:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Jalazoun refugee camp, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Ahmed ‘Adnan al-Kansh (20) and Mo’tasem al-sheikh Yusuf (21) and then arrested them.

At approximately 06:20, Israeli forces opened fire at lands adjacent to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Gaza Valley village (Johor al-Deek), but no casualties were reported.

Around the same time, Israeli forces opened fire at lands adjacent to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Farahin and Abasan al-Kabrah areas, east of Khan Yunis, but no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Thaheriyah. Deir al-‘Asal and Yatta villages in Hebron.

Use of excessive force against peaceful demonstrations protesting settlement activities and the construction of the annexation wall

West Bank:

Following the Friday prayer on Friday, 13 January 2017, dozens of Palestinian civilians and Israeli and international human rights defenders organized demonstrations in Bil’in, northwest of Ramallah, protesting against the annexation wall and settlement activities. Israeli forces forcibly dispersed the protests, firing live and metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs. As a result, a 16-year-old child was hit with a metal bullet to the head, a 35-year-old civilian was hit with a tear gas canister to the foot and a 40-year-old civilian was hit with a tear gas canister to the foot.

Following the Friday prayer, dozens of Palestinian civilians and Israeli and international human rights defenders organized demonstrations in Bil’in and Ni’lin villages, west of Ramallah, and al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of the city, and Kafer Qadoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah, protesting against the annexation wall and settlement activities. Israeli forces forcibly dispersed the protests, firing live and metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs. They also chased the protesters into olive fields and between houses. As a result, many of the protesters suffered tear gas inhalation while others sustained bruises as Israeli soldiers beat them up.

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested.

Filed under: Israeli Aggression, Jewish Ideology, Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, land theft, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, Palestine, Settlements and settlers, Water theft