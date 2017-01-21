“Assad must go!” – fail 🙂
January 20, 2017
The excellent Colonel Cassad posted this hilarious picture yesterday and added “in Spring we will add Hollande to this list” 🙂
Filed under: "Friends of Syria", Al Qaeda, Assad, Brotherhood, Europe, France, GCC, ISIL, NATO, Turkey, UK, US Foreign Policy, USA, War on Syria, Wars for Israel
