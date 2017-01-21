ISIS releases photos of Turkish Army losses in east Aleppo

Posted on January 21, 2017
By

Leith Fadel

21/01/2017

BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 P.M.) – The Islamic State of Iraq and Al-Sham (ISIS) foiled a massive assault by the Turkish Armed Forces in the Al-Bab countryside on Friday, putting a temporary end to their military operations in east Aleppo.

ISIS showed off photos of this failed Turkish Army assault on Friday, posting pictures of destroyed Leopard tanks and other armored vehicles near the town of Al-Sulfaniyah in eastern Al-Bab.

The pictures below were released by the Islamic State’s official media wing, Al-‘Amaq, via their Telegram social media account:

The Turkish is reportedly backing off from the Al-Bab offensive in favor of the Syrian Arab Army liberating the city, Lebanese journalist Hussein Murtada claimed on Friday.

