israeli Soldiers Open Fire On Homes In Southern Gaza, Strike Six-Year-Old Girl

gaza-fence-soldiers-e1471134740984Ma’an – January 20, 2017

GAZA – A Palestinian child was reportedly injured on Friday evening after being struck by an Israeli bullet in Beit Lahiya in the north of the Gaza Strip after Israeli forces opened live fire at homes in the area.

According to medical sources, the six-year-old girl was injured in her stomach, and described her injury as moderate.

The child was taken to al-Shifa hospital in Gaza city and was later transferred to a hospital in the north of the besieged enclave.

An Israeli army spokesperson told Ma’an she would look into reports on the incident.

