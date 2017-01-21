PRESIDENT ASSAD BIDS A FOND FAREWELL TO WAR CRIMINAL OBAMA

With a big heave-ho and a blowing of a big Bronx cheer, Dr. Bashar Al-Assad, gave the boot to the noisome and leprotic former president of the United States, Barack Hussein Obama.
He was the U.S. leader who always confidently stated that “Assad has no place in Syria’s future”. Well, nimrod, where is your future? Other than scamming institutions for speeches filled with empty platitudes, where is your place in Chicago’s sewers? Obama has just joined the list of war criminals, imbeciles, genocidal freaks of nature – and with his entourage of inept spokesmen, “advisors”, secretaries and sycophants – in the twilight world of the accursed naysaying nihilists who populate that dimension of perjury somewhere in a sphincter that opens only for them.
Au revoir Sarkozy. Arrivederci, Berlusconi. Ta-ta, Cameron and Blair. Auf Wiedersehen, Westervelle. Ma’ Al-Salaama ‘Abdullah, Hamad and Madame Banana.
And a good, rousing Bye to Rasmussen, George Sabra, Ghassan Hitto, Burhan Ghalyoon, Khaled Khoja, the ‘Alloosh Brothers, Zahraan and Muhammad, Ban Ki-Myun. Hasta la vista, Zapatero.
And let’s not forget Mark Toner, Kirby, John Kerry and that nincompoop par excellence, Josh Earnest.
Fare thee well, Morsi, enjoy oblivion in an Egyptian prison. Sayonara, Davutoghlu. And, not to forget, Khalomoot Paaz, Simon Perske (Peres).
And now, A BIG MIDDLE FINGER UP FOR THAT PSYCHOPATH WHO INFESTED THE WHITE HOUSE FOR 8 YEARS: BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA. Good riddance to bad rubbish, we always say. Burn in Hell! Grrrrrrrrr. You swine.
___________________________________________
NEWS AND COMMENT:
Curious article by MIri Wood from Waf Halabi describing the odd coverage of Trump’s presidency in the Zionist Apartheid State and an historical list of Zionist misdeeds for those of you who are archivists:
http://www.syrianews.cc/israel-media-hype-trump-dangerous
Long, but excellent analysis of the brain-freeze in the MSM, the opponents of Syria and the established imperialist network. Sent by Alexander Ajay, it Is a compelling and articulate analysis by Louis Allday:
http://mrzine.monthlyreview.org/2016/allday131216.html
