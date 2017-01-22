Curtains for Israel?

Posted on January 22, 2017 by Richard Edmondson
Posted on January 21, 2017 
by 

A 36-second video, but nonetheless kind of amusing. The deep-south of the US, often referred to as the “Bible belt,” has traditionally been a stronghold of Christian Zionism. If public sentiments against Israel are starting to grow here, it could be bad news for the Jewish state. I’d wager these are people who voted for Trump. If the new president continues in his support for Israel’s apartheid policies, that is to say if he carries on with the Washington political consensus of placing Israel’s interests ahead of America’s, he could find his base of support evaporating rather rapidly.

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Israel-USA Relationship, Palestine, Richard Edmondson, Trump, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, USA, Zionist entity Tagged: |

«

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: