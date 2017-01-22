Curtains for Israel?

A 36-second video, but nonetheless kind of amusing. The deep-south of the US, often referred to as the “Bible belt,” has traditionally been a stronghold of Christian Zionism. If public sentiments against Israel are starting to grow here, it could be bad news for the Jewish state. I’d wager these are people who voted for Trump. If the new president continues in his support for Israel’s apartheid policies, that is to say if he carries on with the Washington political consensus of placing Israel’s interests ahead of America’s, he could find his base of support evaporating rather rapidly.