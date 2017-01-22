It’s official, Donald Trump, a nice guy, moves into the White House.

His inauguration followed by very modest, small town America style parade.

Many Russian families watched the inauguration of the US president during their supper. Everyone loved that, finally, a beautiful woman has become the first lady.

Globalization becomes a dirty word.

In brief, Obama’s policies helped the government of Russia to diversify its economy, to stop capital flight and to drastically improve relationships with other Eurasian countries. During the Obama administration, the Russian patriotic spirit has soared to new heights. Russian programmers and IT specialists also known as “Russian hackers” have been forever written into the history of the United States.

This fact has been acknowledged by their lesser known American colleagues like FaceBook which paid the highest award payments ever to the Russian programmer and a security expert Andrey Leonov from SEMrush for hacking it.

The Inauguration of the new president took place on January 20, also known as the day of Crimea. In his inauguration speech Trump didn’t mention Ukraine.

Eight years ago when Obama became the president of the US, Russia was an “international gas station,” today he is retiring while Russia has become a super-power celebrated by the fireworks in Washington spelling USR, or United States of Russia.

The US visas were denied to those representative of the Ukrainian occupational regime a.k.a. Rada, including Timoshenko, who tried to make it to the Trump’s inauguration

According to Boris Blaher a.k.a. Borislav Bereza , the former Chief of communications for the Right Sector punitive armed formation, and currently a member of the parliament of Ukraine: “While discussing this issue with some Washington politicians it became clear that a part of the Ukrainian government, everyone of those who announced their trip in Washington, not only didn’t get visas, but were sanctioned in actuality and will never be able to enter the US.”

Bereza’s boss, the candy maker Petro Poroshenko, knows that the first lick is a key to commercial success

Петро Порошенко ‏@poroshenko

Ukraine congratulates Donald Trump on inauguration as 45th US President. Wishing success to fulfill noble goals of leading the free world

Bush Jr. didn’t let us down.

Some Inauguration Night humor

Notice a nice touch, a red-and-black Right Sector flag at 0:22, and screams “Death to America!”

Also, how remarkable that the Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty just accidentally happened to be at the right place at exactly the right time.

New President erased all traces of whatchamacallit….this other guy

OFF topic: Something needs to be done with CNN

CNN: Nancy Sinatra is not happy Trump will use her father’s song for inauguration.

Nancy Sinatra; That’s not true. I never said that. Why do you lie, CNN?