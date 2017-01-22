Posted on by michaellee2009

Israel Intends Large-Scale Palestinian Land Theft

by Stephen Lendman

Israeli settlements flagrantly violate international law. Over 600,000 settlers occupy stolen Palestinian land.

Fourth Geneva prohibits an occupying power from transferring its citizens to the territory it occupies, as well as displacing people from their land to permit it.

Israel wants historic Palestine exclusively for Jews, Palestinians denied their fundamental rights – terrorized for decades with no international support.

Ma’aleh Adumim is Israel’s third largest settlement, home to over 37,500 residents. Extremist settlers and Knesset hardliners want it annexed.

On January 22, Knesset Ministerial Committee members will consider annexation legislation, believing Washington will wink and nod with Trump in power, one-sidedly supporting Israel.

Last Tuesday, Knesset Land of Israel Caucus co-chair Bezalet Smotrich arrogantly said “I believe that this is the present the nation of Israel deserves in the wake of Trump’s inauguration and in advance of the policy change with respect to Judea and Samaria.”

“On Sunday we will submit to the Ministerial Committee on Legislation a bill to apply sovereignty on Ma’aleh Adumim.”

Last month, Security Council Resolution 2334 reaffirmed the illegality of Israeli settlements. On Friday, Abbas spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said “(a)ny Israeli decision regarding annexing the settlement of Maale Adumim will be looked at as dangerous escalation and will not be accepted.”

Don’t bet on it. Abbas is a longstanding Israeli collaborator, installed as Palestinian president to serve its interests – largely avoiding the wrath of his people by saying one thing publicly, going along with Israel privately, amassing illicit wealth in the process.

Israeli extremists consider Maale Adumin part of suburban Jerusalem. Annexing it would further Judaize the city, part of Netanyahu’s divide, conquer, steal and ethnically cleanse strategy.

He believes Jews are entitled to Judea and Samaria, Palestinians confined to isolated pockets of worthless land.

Hardline Israeli education minister Naftali Bennett introduced legislation to annex Maale Adumim, believing now’s the time to seize it with Trump in office.

He’s ideologically dangerous, saying “(n)o (Security Council) resolution can change the fact that this land, Jerusalem, is our capital. And no people can be a conqueror in their own land. That’s why this resolution, like many of the earlier resolutions, will be thrown into the dustbin of history.”

Security Council resolutions are binding – changes or rescission of Res. 2334 not forthcoming given Russian and Chinese veto power.

With strong Western support, Israel breaches international law with impunity. Bennett believes the Trump administration will end notions of Palestinian statehood, leaving Israel free to steal all occupied land it wishes.

Maale Adumin constitutes a large area Israeli extremists want annexed. With no opposition from Washington, they’re counting on it ahead of seizing all valued Judea and Samaria territory.

