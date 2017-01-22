Russian Military Police in Aleppo, Syria (very interesting video with English subs)

Posted on January 22, 2017 by martyrashrakat

January 20, 2017

Filed under: Russia, Syria, War on Syria Tagged: |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: