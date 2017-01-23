Change of policy? USAF wipes out two Al-Nusra convoys, prominent commander killed. Still contrary to International Law though

Posted on by michaellee2009

US air force wipes out two Al-Nusra convoys, prominent commander killed

Yesterday, US-led coalition air strike targeted a Jabhat Fatah al-Sham (formerly known as the al-Nusra Front) convoy. This took place near Sarmada in the Harem District of Idlib Governorate.

It is unknown how many terrorists were killed from these strikes.

Today another US-led coalition air strike neutralized a prominent commander of Jabhat Fatah al-Sham.

The commander was identified as Abo Mus’ab al-Jazrawi.

The airstrike again targeted a traveling convoy, this time near Aqrabat of the same District and Governorate of yesterday’s airstrikes.

