Syrian Army, rebels reach new agreement on Wadi Barada

22/01/2017
A new round of talks between the Syrian government and opposition fighters was held earlier today to discuss a final settlement in Wadi Barada, west of the capital.
The meeting, which took place in Deir Qanoun town and was attended by representatives from the locals and fighters alike, outlined a final agreement whereby militants shall be evacuated to the northwestern province of Idlib with their families within 24 hours.
Whoever is willing to stay will have their legal status settled. In order to consolidate the deal, a ceasefire will be put into force within the coming few hours.
Some 5.5 million people in Damascus were in short supply of water for one month as militants cut off main water supplies feeding the capital.
Related Videos
Related Articles
- Syria Talks Kick off in Astana between Gov’t, Opposition
- Syrian intelligence agents seize US-made missiles from Islamist militants in Damascus
- الدفاع الروسية: 6 قاذفات “تو-22” وجهت ضربة إلى مواقع داعش في دير الزور
- بالخريطة : الجيش السوري يسيطر على قرى وبلدات جديدة جنوب غرب مدينة الباب بريف حلب
- وحدات من الجيش العربي السوري تسيطر على تلة حاكمة في منطقة المقابر وتقضي على العديد من إرهابيي “داعش” في دير الزور
- الجيش السوري يتقدم في منطقة المقابر و يوقع عشرات القتلى بصفوف إرهابيي “داعش”غرب مطار دير الزور و”جبهة النصرة”بريف حمص-فيديو
Filed under: Al Qaeda, AngloZionist Empire, ISIL, Russia, Syrian Army, Syrian Resistance, USA, War on Syria Tagged: | Deir Ezzor
Leave a Reply