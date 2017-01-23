Syrian Army, rebels reach new agreement on Wadi Barada

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Zen Adra –

A new round of talks between the Syrian government and opposition fighters was held earlier today to discuss a final settlement in Wadi Barada, west of the capital.

The meeting, which took place in Deir Qanoun town and was attended by representatives from the locals and fighters alike, outlined a final agreement whereby militants shall be evacuated to the northwestern province of Idlib with their families within 24 hours.

Whoever is willing to stay will have their legal status settled. In order to consolidate the deal, a ceasefire will be put into force within the coming few hours.

The talks occurred following a major advance made by the government troops who made it to the Ain al-Fijah main square and Abu Bakr al-Saddiq mosque amid fierce battles with Jabhet al-Nusra.

Some 5.5 million people in Damascus were in short supply of water for one month as militants cut off main water supplies feeding the capital.

