israel Could Attempt To Kill Trump If He Doesn’t Fall In Line. Kennedy 11?:

Israel Could Attempt To Kill Trump If He Doesn’t Fall In Line:

Israelis could attempt to assassinate US President Donald Trump like they orchestrated the murder of former President John F. Kennedy, who opposed Tel Aviv’s nuclear weapons program, says Mark Glenn, an American author and political analyst.

Glenn told Press TV on Monday that the Zionist-controlled mainstream media’s relentless attacks against Trump are meant to make him fall in line with Israel’s policy on the Middle East, and if the US president would not toe the Israeli line he might be taken out.

“It’s not the Russians who got Donald Trump elected, it was the Israelis who attempted to get Hillary Clinton elected, and who right now are going through fits of madness over the fact that they are not able to control this president,” he said.

The mainstream American media renewed its assault on Trump after he was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States at Capitol Hill on Friday, with many reports suggesting that anti-Trump protesters outnumbered the people who attended his inauguration ceremony.

Some reports also said the feud between the US intelligence community and Trump was intensifying over a number of issues, particularly over the alleged Russian intervention in the 2016 presidential election in favor of the Republican candidate.

Trump on Saturday accused the media of both creating a rift between him and intelligence agencies and deliberately understating the size of his inauguration crowd.

“It is important to keep in mind that all of the various levers of power that organized Jewish interests own and operate in the United States, whether it’s political, whether it’s foreign policy, whether it’s military, whether it’s economic, all of these things, they are all completely subservient to and dependent on the ability of the media to intoxicate the American mind to the point where the American people allow all of those aforementioned levers of powers to be owned and operated by the same organized Jewish interests,” Glenn said.

He added that if organized Jewish interests were having no control on the media “none of these other things would have been possible.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had been a strong supporter of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton during her campaign, jumped to the Trump bandwagon after his stunning victory in the November 8 presidential election.

“It would be wise for everybody to buckle themselves up and prepare for a bumpy ride, because… if they (Israelis) cannot intoxify the American mind in the fashion they are accustomed to being able to do, then they move on to Plan B, which is to orchestrate major events, very dramatic and traumatic events such as 9/11, all of the various things that Israel’s Mossad has done over the years – acts of terrorism, acts of war,” the analyst stated.

“That’s what they do as Plan B if they cannot control the narrative through the less explosive means of the mainstream media, they start blowing things up, and they start killing people such as they themselves did in the assassination of John F. Kennedy who stood in the way of Israel’s goal to attain nuclear weapons,” Glenn noted.

Kennedy served as the 35th president of the United States from January 1961 until his assassination in November 22, 1963, in Dallas, Texas.

According to many analysts, Israel had a motive to kill Kennedy because the US president was opposed to the regime’s nuclear weapons program which he believed could instigate a nuclear arms-race in the Middle East.

