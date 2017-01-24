israel’s war on Palestine’s food supplies: Gaza fishermen critically injured by Israeli machinegun fire

Posted on January 24, 2017 by michaellee2009

Gaza fishermen critically injured by Israeli machinegun fire

Palestine Information Center – January 23, 2017
Ayyash: The fishing sector going through worst times ever
Israeli navy
GAZA, (PIC)

A Palestinian fisherman sustained critical injuries early on Monday after he was hit with Israeli machinegun fire off Beit Lahia shores, in northern Gaza Strip.

Speaking to PIC, Head of Gaza’s Fishermen Union, Nizar Ayyash, said the Israeli occupation navy attacked Palestinian fishermen sailing off western Beit Lahiya with randomly-shot spates of machinegun fire.

Palestinian fisherman Oranes Sherif al-Sultan was shot and injured with an Israeli rubber bullet in the head, close to his eyes.

The injured fisherman was rushed to the Indonesian hospital then transferred to the Shifaa medical complex after his health took a critical downturn.

Last week, al-Sultan was arrested by the occupation forces at sea and released following long hours of intensive questioning.

A few weeks earlier, machinegun fire unleashed by Israeli gunboats took away the life of the Palestinian fisherman Mohamed al-Hissi.

