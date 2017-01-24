SYRIAN ARMY FREES WHOLE BLOCKS IN NORTH ‘AYN AL-FEEJA; ISIS RODENTS DYING IN DROVES IN DAYR EL ZOR; KAZAKHSTAN RECEIVES SYRIAN DELEGATION HEADED BY DR. BASHAR AL-JA’AFARI

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Ziad Fadel

Baradaa River Valley where all the water is. (Thanks, Silvia)

‘Ayn Al-Feeja: With 5.5 million citizens crying for water, you would think there would be anger against the Syrian government. Not so, says Monzer, who lives in Damascus. He writes to me about how the hatred is not directed at the government, but, at the engineers of this catastrophe – the devil-worshipers of Nusra/Alqaeda and the defected vultures of Ahraar Al-Shaam. All venom is spat out at the rats and only them.

This morning, the SAA and allied forces (HZB) rushed JN positions who were dug in around apartment buildings in the north of the town and stunned the sleeping, huddled, cringing rodents with artillery fire, then infantry assault and then paratroop drops forcing the enemy to try and regroup, and failing that, speed away to temporary safety in the east of the town. As the SAA pursued the fleeing vermin, there were some who tried to hold ground and the fighting became quite violent and bloody for the rats. By the time it was over, 14 carcasses were counted and an estimated 40+ would need medical care that was not available.

______________________________________________

DAYR EL-ZOR:

Cemeteries: The SAA was able to liberate an important hill overlooking the cemeteries today. All told, 12 ISIS rat carcasses were counted, a PKC cannon destroyed and a whole arsenal of side arms were seized after a field assessment was accomplished.

Panorama Roundabout: Rodents trying to infiltrate to an area filled with trenches at the southeast entrance to the provincial capital were foiled and pushed back with 11 dead one of whom was called:

“Abu Yusuf”

Muhassan Town: The SAAF targeted a command-control center here near the Al-Busayyid Mosque killing 12 rodents:

Raaghib Ahmad Al-Hammaad

Badr Hameed Al-‘Alyawi

‘Abbood Al-‘Alyawi

Raaghib Al-‘Areef

Salaah Al-Mahmoud Al-Turki Al-Saalim

(Thanks, Daniel Rich)

6 TU-22-3M intercontinental bombers flying out of Russian airbases fired missiles at ISIS warehouses and arsenals destroying all their targets.

(Photo courtesy: SANA)

Al-Qooriyya Village: The day before yesterday, near the Al-Bu’awwaad Mosque, the Syrian Army killed 2 ISIS rats:

Kassaar Al-Haddaawi

and his adjutant.

_______________________________________________

ASTANA, KAZAKHSTAN:

Dr. Bashar Al-Ja’afari leaves Damascus International Airport with the Syrian delegation after consultations with his principals and heads for the Kazakh capital of Astana to begin the Russian and Iranian sponsored talks with the opposition.

The Syrian delegation was made up the following individuals besides Dr. Al-Ja’afari:

Ahmad ‘Arnoos (Advisor to the Foreign Minister)

Dr. Riyaadh Haddaad (Syrian Ambassador to Moscow)

Ahmad Kusayri (Member of the People’s Assembly)

Haydar ‘Ali Ahmad

Usaamaa ‘Ali

Amjad ‘Issa

Brig. Gen. Saleem Harbaa (frequently seen commentator on military matters)

Brig. Gen. ‘Adnaan Hulwa

Col. Saamer Buraydi

This is one conference where nothing is going to happen. The rodent opposition is represented by none other than Jaysh Al-Islam’s disgraced former leader, Muhammad ‘Alloosh. His approach is so diplomatic and appropriate that Dr. Al-Ja’afari had to point to it as some kind of deviation from ordinary civilized speech. This murdering criminal ‘Alloosh should not even be allowed to sit with dying hyenas. He demanded a resolution to label all foreign groups in Syria, including HZB, as terrorists. I am told the Syrian delegation could hardly keep from laughing out loud at that suggestion by a declared child molester and rapist.

So far, the proceedings are largely ceremonial. Dr. Al-Ja’afari, in his opening statement mentioned that Kazakhstan was the tomb of the great Mameluke King and general, Al-Malik Al-Zhaaher Ruknuddeen Baybars Al-Bunduqdaari. In truth, Baybars is buried in Damascus at the Al-Zhaahiriyya Library. That’s about all we can think of in terms of remarkable events.

It is the purpose of this meeting to strengthen the cease fire which has really not taken a hold over all Syria. One of the reasons is that Jaysh Al-Islam, a Saudi creation, continues to violate the agreement by opening fire on Syrian ground forces trigering a response. This is all a waste of time and money.

___________________________________

RETIRED ARMY NON-COMMISSIONED OFFICER SFC STEVEN M BARRY (USA Ret) rails against U.S. machinations: (Sent to Ziad via email. Edited by Ziad only for grammar)

What if another Country did to the United States what the United States has been doing to other countries for the past thirty years? Or, to more tightly focus on the subject: what if another Country did to the United States what the US has done to Syria?

Another country’s equivalent of USAID, and its satellite “NGOs” work for a decade to undermine and subvert government by organizing and training “activists” — of whatever stripe — and then stage a “populist” “color revolution” out of which “suddenly” and “spontaneously” springs an armed opposition. Then, when the legitimate government cracks down on the “activist” and armed “opposition” that government is denounced as “tyrannical” and “oppressive,” a regime that must be changed. In order to ensure regime change in the US that Other Country translates into mercenary armies (that it trained and organized — and leads) of hundreds of thousands to the US in support of the “activists” and when the US Army (justly) responds the US regime is accused in the Other Country’s press of “killing its own people.”

It gets better.

Then, in response to the armed opposition that the Other Country created and set in motion, the Other Country declares a “war on…(fill in the blank)” and grants itself the “responsibility to protect (R2P)” the people of the United States who are being terrorized and murdered by the Other County’s own armed opposition mercenary army (which of course is blamed on the US Army). The Other Country then begins a bombing campaign in the US; nominally against its own armed opposition mercenary army — so the story hangs together in the media — but in reality bombing US civilian infrastructure and occasionally (by “accident” of course) the US Army. The civilian infrastructure soon laid waste, large portions of the population, desperate to escape the Other Country’s R2P, find themselves in the unhappy condition of refugee. (Real refugees, not so called “migrants” the US wrings its hands about.)

There is no need to amplify.

Syria is being saved from the malice of the United States by its friend and long term ally, Russia — much to the white-hot fury of the United States. But here is something to consider. What sane country would come to the assistance of the US (given its history of regime change) if it were the victim of regime change by an Other Country acting like the United States? What sane country would succor American refugees?

Justice is defined as rendering to another what is his due. The United States is owed justice – in spades.

___________________________________

NEWS AND COMMENT:

Hans Hilffer sends us this Al-Mayaadeen video interview with Vanessa Beeley about the White Helmets:

http://21stcenturywire.com/2017/01/22/aleppo-vanessa-beeley-talks-to-al-mayadeen-about-the-white-helmets-or-nusra-front-civil-defence/

Read about a 3 year old girl in Al-Faw’ah murdered by Obama’s cannibals. (From Waf Halabi)

http://www.syrianews.cc/moderate-rebels-murder-farah-zein-besieged-foua-3-years-young

Here’s Eva Bartlett’s coverage of the children of Faw’ah and Kafarayyaa: (From Patrick Henningsen)

http://21stcenturywire.com/2016/09/06/syria-the-children-of-kafarya-and-foua-are-crying-in-the-dark/

_______________________________________

JOKE OF THE DAY: MURF THE SURF SENDS THIS ONE FROM FLORIDA:

One sunny day in January, 2017, an old man approaches the White House from across Pennsylvania Avenue where he’d been sitting on a park bench. He speaks to the U.S. Marine standing guard and says, “I would like to go in and meet with President Obama.” The Marine looks at the man and says, “Sir, Mr. Obama is no longer president and no longer resides here.” The old man says, “Okay,” and walks away. The following day the same man approaches the White House and says to the same Marine, “I would like to go in and meet with President Obama.” The Marine again tells the man, “Sir, as I said yesterday, Mr. Obama is no longer president and no longer resides here.” The man thanks him and again walks away. On the third day, the same man approaches the White House and speaks to the very same U.S. Marine, saying, “I would like to go in and meet with President Obama.” The Marine, understandably agitated at this point, looks at the man and says, “Sir, this is the third day in a row you have been here asking to speak to Mr. Obama. I’ve told you already that Mr. Obama is no longer the president and no longer resides here. Don’t you understand?” The old man looks at the Marine and says, “Oh, I understand. I just love hearing it.” The Marine snaps to attention, salutes, and says, “See you tomorrow, Sir!”

