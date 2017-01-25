British Rapper ‘Potent Whisper’ Takes on Trident Nuke Program

Potent Whisper is a London-based playwright, rapper and spoken-word artist, who fuses art with community activism. In the above video, he takes on Trident, the UK’s nuclear-submarine-based program which, according to recent reports, suffered a major failure last year when test-firing a missile off the coast of Florida.

Reportedly the missile, after firing, was supposed to have traveled in an easterly direction, more or less toward Africa, but instead it veered back toward the US. The test fail occurred just a month before the UK Parliament voted to renew the Trident program at a cost of £40 billion, and controversy has erupted over whether Prime Minister Theresa May knew about the botched launch at the time of the vote. On four different occasions during a BBC interview on Sunday, she refused to answer questions on the matter.

May strikes me as your basic, typical incompetent Western leader. The West has become so corrupt, with massive kickbacks between the defense industry and politicians, we certainly shouldn’t be surprised seeing both the US and the UK shelling out billions in taxpayer funds for weapons systems that routinely malfunction. That’s just the nature of things under a declining empire.

Whose idea it was to allow the Brits to test a malfunctioning piece of technology off the coast of Florida is not clear, although I guess it stems from the “special relationship” we have with the UK–which of course is not as “special” as the “special relationship” we have with Israel, but significant nonetheless. Speaking of which, I sometimes find myself wondering if the Brits don’t feel a tiny bit affronted over the fact that their own “special relationship” with the US is subordinate to the “specialness” enjoyed by Israel. (Perhaps it has already led to a British inferiority complex. Who knows?) At any rate, here is a bit more from rapper Potent Whisper. The piece is from 2014 and is entitled, “Just Wondering” (h/t Janis Hetherington).

If you want to read the full lyrics to the song, you can find them here. The same page also includes another video, also produced by Potent Whisper, that includes extensive comments on the foolhardiness of war by a number of different speakers, including Jeremy Corbyn. You can also go here to visit Potent Whisper’s website, “Changing the world one rhyme at a time.”

UPDATE

The following was posted today by RT:

Royal Navy whistleblower William McNeilly leaked details about a number of serious test fire issues aboard Britain’s Trident nuclear submarine fleet a whole year before the June 2016 misfire that sent a missile careening towards the US.