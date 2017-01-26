Al-Qaeda Consolidates Its Front Groups In Syria

Note; Ahrar al Sham is a Mix of Brotherhood (Loyal to Turkey and funded by Qatar) and Salafis (Close to Al-Qaeda). That explains why they declined to join Astana meeting. Turkey has the final say, and once Turkey complete its U-turn Salafis in Ahrar al Sham will join Al-Qaeda -Fateh al-Sham. The fight is mainly about the control of the Syrian – Turkish borders to cut the supply routes of Ahrar al Sham .