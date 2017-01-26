US-Backed Kurdish forces suffer heavy casualties in west Raqqa: ISIS media

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Leith Fadel –

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 P.M.) – The so-called “Islamic State of Iraq and Al-Sham” (ISIS) claimed on Wednesday that their forces killed a large number of “PKK” (Kurdistan Workers Party) fighters in the western countryside of Al-Raqqa.

ISIS posted pictures of dead fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces on Wednesday, claiming that their militants killed a large number of these Kurdish military personnel during their counter-attack.

While Al-Masdar cannot verify this claim by the Islamic State’s media wing, the terrorist group did post pictures to a JustPaste.It to show some of the SDF’s casualties that were killed by the Islamic State in west Al-Raqqa .

Despite the claims by the Islamic State, the Kurdish forces are rolling in the western countryside of Al-Raqqa, liberating several sites en route to their advance to the Tabaqa Military Airport.

According to the SDF’s official media wing, their forces now overlook the Tabaqa Military Airport, despite the heavy counter-attack by the Islamic State on Wednesday.

