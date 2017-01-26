US Congresswoman meets with Syrian President: Syria regime change doesn’t serve US interests

Posted on by martyrashrakat

US Congresswoman: Syria regime change doesn’t serve US interests

US Congresswoman, Tulsi Gabbard, recently visited Syria, and even met with President Bashar Al-Assad. She also visited the recently liberated areas in the city of Aleppo, and spoke to civilians and soldiers there.

A recently published post on her website quoted her saying

““My visit to Syria has made it abundantly clear: Our counterproductive regime change war does not serve America’s interest, and it certainly isn’t in the interest of the Syrian people. As I visited with people from across the country, and heard heartbreaking stories of how this war has devastated their lives, I was asked, ‘Why is the United States and its allies helping al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups try to take over Syria? Syria did not attack the United States. Al-Qaeda did.’ I had no answer.”

Regarding her meeting with Assad, she said

“Originally, I had no intention of meeting with Assad, but when given the opportunity, I felt it was important to take it. I think we should be ready to meet with anyone if there’s a chance it can help bring about an end to this war, which is causing the Syrian people so much suffering.”

She concluded her statement by insisting that the USA should cut-off all support to the armed opposition. Specifically, she said

“The U.S. must stop supporting terrorists who are destroying Syria and her people. The U.S. and other countries fueling this war must stop immediately. We must allow the Syrian people to try to recover from this terrible war.”

