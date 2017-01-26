US Congresswoman meets with Syrian President: Syria regime change doesn’t serve US interests

Gabbard told CNN that her trip to Syria was an educational one, as she met with several Syrian civilians and community leaders across the country to understand their plight.
At one point during her trip, Gabbard asked Syrian civilians if they knew of any moderate rebel forces; they told the congresswoman that there were no moderates rebels, despite what the U.S. government claims.
Gabbard reportedly traveled to Aleppo during her trip and met with several soldiers and civilians, while also touring the recently captured eastern neighborhoods.
Unlike other members of Congress, Gabbard has been a major advocate to end the sale and distribution of weapons to terrorist groups in Syria and several countries in the region.
Due to her stance, Gabbard has faced backlash from members of her own political party and U.S. journalists; however, this has had little affect on the outspoken U.S. congresswoman and army veteran.
US Congresswoman: Syria regime change doesn't serve US interests
26/01/2017
US Congresswoman, Tulsi Gabbard, recently visited Syria, and even met with President Bashar Al-Assad. She also visited the recently liberated areas in the city of Aleppo, and spoke to civilians and soldiers there.
A recently published post on her website quoted her saying
““My visit to Syria has made it abundantly clear: Our counterproductive regime change war does not serve America’s interest, and it certainly isn’t in the interest of the Syrian people. As I visited with people from across the country, and heard heartbreaking stories of how this war has devastated their lives, I was asked, ‘Why is the United States and its allies helping al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups try to take over Syria? Syria did not attack the United States. Al-Qaeda did.’ I had no answer.”
Regarding her meeting with Assad, she said
“Originally, I had no intention of meeting with Assad, but when given the opportunity, I felt it was important to take it. I think we should be ready to meet with anyone if there’s a chance it can help bring about an end to this war, which is causing the Syrian people so much suffering.”
“The U.S. must stop supporting terrorists who are destroying Syria and her people. The U.S. and other countries fueling this war must stop immediately. We must allow the Syrian people to try to recover from this terrible war.”
