Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestine

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

(19 – 25 January 2017)

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian civilian in the north-eastern side of occupied Jerusalem.

2 Palestinian Civilians were wounded, including a child, in the West Bank.

Israeli forces continued to target Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Sea.

3 fishermen, including a child, were wounded in two shootings against their Boats in the northern Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continued to target the Gaza Strip border areas, but no casualties were reported.

A watchtower belonging to Palestinian armed groups was damaged, east of al-Maghazi.

Israeli forces conducted 63 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and a limited one into the Gaza Strip.

64 civilians, including 17 children and 7 activists in the Popular Committee against the Wall and Settlements, were arrested in the West Bank.

17 of them, including 12 children, were arrested in occupied Jerusalem.

Israeli forces continued their efforts to create Jewish majority in occupied East Jerusalem.

22 commercial shops were demolished in the vicinity of Qalendia checkpoint, north of Jerusalem.

A store, parking and store for construction materials were demolished.

Israeli settlers took over a store in ‘Aqabet al-Khalidiyah neighbourhood in the Old City.

Settlement activities continued in the West Bank.

4 dwellings and 10 other facilities were demolished in Kherbet Karzliyah, north of Jericho, rendering 11 persons homeless, including 6 children.

Israeli settlers uprooted olive trees from the lands of Bitello village in Ramallah.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 10 th

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

8 Palestinian civilians, including a child, were arrested at military checkpoints.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (19 – 25 January 2017).

Shooting:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian civilian in the north-eastern side of Jerusalem and wounded 5 others, including a child, in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. In the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces continued to chase Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Sea and open fire at farmers in the border areas.

In the West Bank, in new crime of using excessive force, Israeli forces killed Hussein Abu Ghosh (24) from Qalendia refugee camp, north of Jerusalem, when they immediately opened fire at him. This happened after his car veered off to a bus station at the entrance to “Adam” settlement established on the lands of Jabe’a village, northeast of the City, and crushed the iron barriers established by Israeli forces in the stations for the soldiers and settlers.

On 21 January 2017, during a demonstration organized by Palestinians and international activists at the eastern entrance to Kafr Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqilya, Israeli forces opened fire at ‘Awad Sobhi (12) and wounded him to his right hand. The Israeli forces also arrested Ma’moun Shteiwi (40) and took him to an unknown destination. In the same context, Israeli forces arrested 5 civilians, including a woman, when the earlier moved into “Bab al-Shams” village, which was re-established by the coordinating committee against the wall and settlements in the area adjacent to “Ma’ale Adumim” settlement, east of Jerusalem.

On 25 January 2017, ‘Omer al-Barghuthi (26) from ‘Aboud village, northwest of Ramallah, was seriously wounded and then arrested. Israeli forces claimed that a speeding car opened fire at a number of Israeli soldiers near ‘Aboud village, so the soldiers opened fire back at him, causing him serious wounds.

In the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces wounded 3 fishermen, including a child. On 20 January 2017, ‘Abdel Rahim al-Sultan (25) was wounded when Israeli gunboats stationed west of al-Wahah area in the northern Gaza Strip heavily opened fire at the Palestinian fishermen. On 23 January 2017, Israeli gunboats opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats in the same area. As a result, Uranus al-Sultan (20) and his cousin ‘Oday (14) were wounded.

In the context of targeting Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Sea in addition to the abovementioned incidents, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Wahah shore as well opened fire at the Palestinian fishing boats on 24 January 2017.

On the same day, Israeli gunboats stationed off Rafah shore and off Khan Younis shore opened fire at a group of fishing boats. The shooting recurred at the boats on 25 January 2017. However, neither casualties nor damages to the boats were reported.

In the context of targeting the border areas, on 24 January 2017, Israeli forces fired two artillery shells at a watchtower belonging to the Palestinian armed groups, east of al-Maghazi in the central Gaza Strip. As a result, the watchtower sustained material damages. On the same day, Israeli forces opened fire at the agricultural lands, east of Khan Younis.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 63 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank. During these incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 64 Palestinian civilians, including 17 children. Seventeen of them, including 12 children, were arrested in occupied Jerusalem. Seven of those arrested were activists in the Committees against the Wall and Settlements.

In the Gaza Strip, on 25 January 2017, Israeli forces moved into al-Shokah village, east of Rafah City in the southern Gaza Strip and levelled and combed in the area before redeploying along the border fence.

Efforts to create Jewish majority

In the context of house demolitions and notices, On Thursday early morning, 19 January 2017, Israeli forces carried out a large-scale demolition in the southern side of Qalendia refugee camp, north of occupied Jerusalem. They levelled 22 stores used as an automobile repair and spare parts shops, used cars showrooms and vegetable and fruit shops.

On 25 Janaury 2017, Israeli municipality bulldozers demolished a store, parking and fences belonging to Redwan Jamal ‘Amr in al-‘Abasiyah neighbourhood in Silwan village, south of Jerusalem’s Old City. Around the same time, Israeli bulldozers demolished a store for construction materials belonging to Nassar Family in Qaddoum Valley neighbourhood in Silwan village as well under the pretext of building without a license.

On 17 January 2017, Firas Mahmoud self-demolished his 130-square-meter house in al-‘Issawiyah village, northeast of occupied Jerusalem. It should be mentioned that the municipality issued a decision so Mahmoud self-demolishes his house and refused his attempt to obtain a license or postpone the demolition. If he did not do so, the municipality would demolish it and impose on him a demolition fee. Mahmoud started building his houses 8 months ago and intended to move and live in it in the coming days along with his 5-member family.

In the same context, on 24 January 2017, Israeli settlers took over a store belonging to the family of Noura Gheith in ‘Aqabet al-Khalidyah neighbourhood in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Settlement activities and Israeli settlers’ attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property:

On 23 January 2017, Israeli forces demolished four dwellings, barracks used as sheep shelters, 2 barns and 4 other attached facilities in Kherbet Karzaliyah in Central Jordan Valley, north of Jericho. That Property belongs to the family of Zuhair Qassem Bani Menia and Zahi Fahim Bani Meniah. The number of both families’ members is 11, including 6 children. The Israeli forces also levelled an agricultural road leading to the abovementioned area to deny the families’ access to the property.

In the same context, a group of Israeli settlers from “Tel Mond” and “Nhlial” settlemnts attacked a plot of agricultural land belonging to a Palestinian civilian from Bitello village, northwest of Ramallah and uprooted and broke 10 olive trees there.

Restrictions on movement:

Israel continued to impose a tight closure of the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

The illegal closure of the Gaza Strip, which has been steadily tightened since June 2007 has had a disastrous impact on the humanitarian and economic situation in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli authorities impose measures to undermine the freedom of trade, including the basic needs for the Gaza Strip population and the agricultural and industrial products to be exported. For 9 consecutive years, Israel has tightened the land and naval closure to isolate the Gaza Strip from the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, and other countries around the world. This resulted in grave violations of the economic, social and cultural rights and a deterioration of living conditions for 2 million people. The Israeli authorities have established Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shaloum) as the sole crossing for imports and exports in order to exercise its control over the Gaza Strip’s economy. They also aim at imposing a complete ban on the Gaza Strip’s exports. The Israeli closure raised the rate of poverty to 65%. Moreover, the rate of unemployment increased up to 47% and youth constitutes 65% of the unemployed persons. Moreover, 80% of the Gaza Strip population depends on international aid to secure their minimum daily needs. These rates indicate the unprecedented economic deterioration in the Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces continued to suffocate the Palestinian cities and village by imposing military checkpoints around and/or between them. This created “cantons” isolated from each other that hinders the movement of civilians. Moreover, the Palestinian civilians suffering aggravated because of the annexation wall and checkpoints erected on daily basis to catch Palestinians.

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Thursday, 19 January 2017

At approximately 01:35, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Yusuf Yasser Mohammed Suwailem (21). At approximately 04:30, they withdrew taking him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 01:50, Israeli forces moved into Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched 3 houses belonging to Kathem Mofeed Isamil Redwan (19), Abdul Raheem Bilal Redwan (22) and Shaher Hesham ‘Edwan (40). They then detained Mohammed Ahmed Dahbour (58) after they failed to arrest his son, but later released him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Ektaba Suburb, northeast of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested Ahmed Nabhan Abu Basir (52) and Rami Fayez Abu Huwailah (37).

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into ‘Asker refugee camp, northeast of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested Ahmed Nabhan Abu Basir (52) and Rami Fayez Abu Huwailah (37).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Montaser Wagih Abu ‘Ayash (26) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Deir al-Ghosoun village, north of Tulkarm. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Mahmoud Mohammed Shehadah (31). At approximately 04:30, they withdrew taking him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 17:30, Israeli forces moved into Deir Qadis village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched houses of the families of ‘Asem Namer Naser (16), ‘Amr ‘Ali Yusuf Abu Zaid (15) and Hesham Shawkat Naser (16) and then arrested them.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (6) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Tarqumia, al-Thaheriyah villages, Yatta and Halhoul in Hebron; Selwad village, northeast of Ramallah and ‘Arabah village, south of Jenin.

Friday, 20 January 2017

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Surif village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Hatem Mousa Ghnaimat (25) and then arrested him.

At approximately 09:00, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of al-Waha, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats. They surrounded the boat to arrest the fishermen on board, but the fishermen were able to leave the area, and no material damages were reported. However, due to the shooting, Abdul Rahim Hesham ‘Ashour al-Sultan (25) sustained a metal bullet wound to the right leg. He was transferred to the Indonesian Hospital in Jabalia. His injury was classified as minor. It should be noted that al-Sultan was on board with his father when he was wounded as their boat was sailing within 700 meters offshore.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (9) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Burin, Osarin and ‘Aqraba villages in Hebron; Badia village, northwest of Salfit; Kafer al-Deek village, west of the city; al-‘Aroub refugee camp, Sa’ir villages and Nemrah neighborhood in the northern area in Hebron and al-Birah.

Saturday, 21 January 2017

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron, and stationed in ‘Asidah area. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ashraf ‘Ali Sabarnah (30) and handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Aqaba village, north of Tubas. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Mohammed Thalgi Mohammed Sa’ed Abu ‘Arrah (20).

Note : During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Yatta, Sa’ir and Beit Ummer villages in Hebron; and Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah.

Sunday, 22 January 2017

At approximately 08:00, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Wahah shore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, fishermen were forced to flee for fear of their lives, but neither casualties nor material damages were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Thaheriyah and Beit Ummer villages in Hebron and Hawarah village, south of Nablus.

Monday, 23 January 2017

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested ‘Edwan Ya’qub Ismail Bahnjawi (22) and Raa’d Mo’awiyah Bahnjawi (19).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into ‘Asker refugee camp, northeast of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested Khalid Namer Fayad (26), and Na’im Fathi abdul Fattah Qandeel (27).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into ‘Asker al-Balad village, east of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested Ahmed ‘Othman Duwaikat (25).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abdul Rahman Abu Sal (60) and then arrested his wife Sirriyah Abu Sal (56). It should be noted that Israeli forces arrested their son Ahmed (25) 3 weeks ago and subjected to investigation in Ashkelon Prison. They also summoned Sirriyah few days ago to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” Settlement Complex, south of Bethlehem, but she refused to go. In the meantime, an Israeli force raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed ‘Essa Abu Zagharit (24) and then arrested him.

At approximately 06:40, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of al-Wahah, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats. Israeli gunboats chased a fishing boat belonging to Sharif Mohammed al-‘Abed al-Sultan. The boat was manned by his son Uranus (20) and his nephew Odai Qusai Mohammed al-Sultan (14). The soldiers forced them to stop about 50 meters offshore. Due to the shooting, Uranus sustained a live bullet wound to the right eyebrow while Odai sustained a metal bullet wound to the left waist. After the Israeli boats withdrew, Odai sailed to the shore as other fishermen helped him. They called a Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) ambulance that took him to the Indonesian Hospital in Jabalia. Uranus was then transferred to al-Shifaa’ Hospital. Uranus’s injury was superficial as his head needed around 13 stiches. Uranus was then transferred to al-‘Oyoun Hospital to reveal if the injury affected his eyesight. Medical sources classified his injury as moderate.

At approximately 07:30 Israeli planes sprayed pesticides at agricultural lands along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. They moved from Kissufim military site, north of Khan Yunis which is about 400 meters away from the border fence, claiming to eliminate the grass for security reasons in the area. Farmers said to PCHR’s fieldworker that 3 small planes flying low over the abovementioned border fence, sprayed pesticides at the area between al-Qararah and Abasan al-Kabirah. General Manager of Plant Protection in the Agriculture Ministry, Wa’el Thabet, said to PCHR’s fieldworker that on 21 December 2016, the Ministry held a meeting with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and asked to contact the Israeli forces to determine the date of spraying pesticides in the border area. On 24 December 2016, Israeli forces informed them that they will spray pesticides in the period between 25 December 2016 and 05 January 2017, without defining the pesticide’s type or a specific date. The Ministry informed the farmers about the dates to take precautions because the pesticide-spraying in the past years damaged and burnt the crops. The Israeli planes sprayed the pesticides on around an area of 800 square meters in the eastern side of the northern Gaza Strip on 01,03 and 05 January 2017. One day before, the Israeli authorities informed the ICRC that they will spray pesticides again on 23 January 2017. The Israeli planes sprayed pesticides on the eastern side of Maleka intersection, north of the Gaza Strip, to the east of Abasan al-Kabirah, east of Kahn Yunis. Farmers said to PCHR’s fieldworker that they were forced to delay planting their lands until the pesticide-spraying was over. In the next few days, the Agriculture Ministry will do land surveying to determine the spraying effect on the crops in the abovementioned areas.

At approximately 18:00, Israeli forces arrested Abdullah Mahmoud Abu Rahmah (44), an activist in the Popular Peaceful Resistance Committees from Bil’in villages, west of Ramallah while attending a trial of 5 activists in the Comittees in Ofer Military Court, southwest of Ramallah. It should be noted that the 5 activists were arrested on Friday, 20 January 2017, when participating in the activity of re-establishing Bab al-Shams village adjacent to “Ma’aleh Adomim” settlement, east of Jerusalem.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (6) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah; Jeet village, northeast of the city; Beit Ummer, al-Thaheriyah and al-Kume villages in Hebron..

Tuesday, 24 January 2017

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abdullah Ezreq Abu ‘Ayash and then arrested his son Wahid (21). In the meantime, other Israeli forces raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Emad Mohammed al-Salibi and arrested his son Amin (15).

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into Tulkarm. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Baraa’ Jamal Abdul Fattah (22). At approximately 04:30, they withdrew taking him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Jalazoun refugee camp, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched houses belonging to Mustfa Husain Sharakah (26), Mahmoud Wajdi Safi (24) and Ma’ruf Bajes Nakhlah (23) and then arrested them.

At approximately 04:30, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested Yazan Mohammed Namer Abu Hamed (22).

At approximately 06:30, Israeli gunboats stationed off Rafah shore in the southern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing off Rafah shore, but no arrests were reported.

Around the same time, Israeli gunboats stationed off Khan Yunis shore in the southern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the limited fishing area. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee for fear of their lives, but no casualties were reported.

Around the same time, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, opened fire at agricultural lands located to the west of the abovementioned fence, east of al-Fokhari village, east of Khan Yunis. The shooting continued for 2 hours. As a result, farmers were forced to leave their lands, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 07:30, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia village in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, fishermen were forced to flee for fear of their lives, but neither casualties nor material damages were reported.

At approximately 22:20, Israeli forces fired 2 artillery shells at a Palestinian watchtower east of al-Maghazi in the central Gaza Strip. As a result, the shelling caused material damages in the site, but no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Dura, Surif, Tarqumia, Ethna and Deir Samet villages in Hebron.

Wednesday, 25 January 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Israeli forces accompanied with several military jeeps and a truck moved into Sa’ir village, east of Khan Yunis. The soldiers broke doors of a steel workshop belonging to Suhaib Husain Jaradat (30). They confiscated all contents in the workshop and then withdrew, but no arrests were reported.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Beit Rema and Deir Ghasanah villages, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched houses belonging to Basem Sa’ed al-Barghuti (51), Hakim Mahmoud al-Barghuthi (22) and Nedal Thalgi al-Remawi (28) and then arrested them. After hours of detention, Israeli force released Nedal Thalgi al-Remawi (28).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Laban al-Gharbi village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched houses belonging to Tareq Hesham Abu Salem (22), Marwan Mahmoud Radi (22) and Samer ‘Ayed Radi (16) and then arrested them.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Dura village, southwest of Hebron, and stationed in Ghunaim area. They raided and searched a house belonging to the reporter of al-Majd TV channel, Mohammed Adeeb Ahmed al-Qeeq al-Talahmah, who was arrested few days ago after Israeli forces detained him at “Beit Eil” checkpoint, north of Ramallah. They also handed his wife ,journalist Faihaa’ Ibrahim Abdul ‘Aziz Shalash, a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of Bethlehem. Israeli forces then moved into al-Eskan neighborhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ezz Eden Jamil al-Titi (22) and arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Nour al-Shams refugee camp. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested 4 civilians namely ‘Ali Khairi Mohammed Abu Salah (33), Mohammed adeeb Raja Gharifi (19), Mohammed ahmed Mohammed al-‘Ezzah (18) and Mohammed Sami ‘Aref Taher Omer (30).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Ektaba Suburb, north of Tulkarm. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested ‘Ali Amin Ahmed abu al-Rub (18). At approximately 04:00, they withdrew taking him to an unknown destination.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into ‘Anin village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Saddam Mohammed Yasin (27). At approximately 04:30, they withdrew taking him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 05:30, Israeli gunboats stationed off Rafah shore in the southern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing off Rafah shore, but neither casualties nor material damages were reported.

At approximately 07:00, Israeli forces accompanied with a number of military jeeps and bulldozers moved around 50 meters near sofa militarysite in al-Shawkah village, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. They leveled and combed the area. At approximately 13:50, Israeli forces redeployed along the abovementioned border fence.

In evening hours, Omer Nathir al-Barghuthi (26) from ‘Aboud village, northwest of Ramallah, sustained serious wounds and was arrested. He was transferred to a hospital in Jerusalem to receive medical treatment. Israeli forces claimed that a speeding car opened fire at Israeli soldiers in ‘Aboud village, but no casualties were reported. Therefore, Israeli soldiers opened fire at the car and wounded Omer causing him serious wounds. An Israeli military spokesperson claimed they found a rifle in the car.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (6) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: ‘Aboud, Kafer ‘Ein and Birzeit villages in Ramallah and al-Thaheriyah village in Hebron.

Use of excessive force against peaceful demonstrations protesting settlement activities and the construction of the annexation wall

West Bank:

Following the Friday prayer on Friday, 20 January 2017, dozens of Palestinian civilians and Israeli and international human rights defenders organized demonstrations in Bil’in and Nil’in villages, west of Ramallah and al-Nabi Saleh, northwest of the city, and Kafer Qadoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah, protesting against the annexation wall and settlement activities. Israeli forces forcibly dispersed the protests, firing live and metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs. They also chased the protesters into olive fields and between houses. As a result, many of the protesters suffered tear gas inhalation while others sustained bruises as Israeli soldiers beat them up.

Following the Friday prayer, Israeli forces moved into Bab al-Shams village established by activists of the Popular Committee against the Wall and Settlement Activities, adjacent to “Ma’ale Adumim” settlement established on Palestinian lands, east of Jerusalem. Activists re-estabished the village in protest against the bill to annex the “Ma’ale Adumim” settlement to Israel. Israeli forces arrested 5 activists namely Mohammed Abdul Karim Mustafa al-Khatib (42), Akram Abdul Karim Mustafa al-Khatib (64), from Bil’in village, west of Ramallah, Monther ‘Amirah, Head of the Supreme Coordination Committee agains the Wall and Settlements, Lama Nazih and Hasan Faraj, Member of the Revolutionary Council of Fatah. It should be noted that Bab al-Shams village was established on 11 January 2013, in protest against the Israeli settlement activity in Jerusalem. About 250 activists from different Palestinian areas in addition to International and Israeli activists set tents to establish the village in East Jerusalem protesting against the “E1” settlement project. However, Israeli forces removed the village. On the above-mentioned day, theactivists attempted to rebuild the village.

At approximately 17:15 on Saturday, 21 January 2017, Palestinian civilians and International activists organized a demonstration. They made their way from Kafer Qadoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah towards the eastern entrance to the village, in protest against closing the entrance since the beginning of al-Aqsa Intifada with an iron gate. As soon as the protestors arrived at the abovementioned entrance, Israeli soldiers fired live and metal bullets and sound bombs at them. As a result, ‘Awad Mansour Sobhi (12) sustained a metal bullet wound to the right hand. Israeli forces arrested Ma’moun Rafiq Shtewi (40).

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested

