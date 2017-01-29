What will Turkey do and what will US do? ماذا ستفعل تركيا وماذا ستفعل أميركا؟

Posted on by martyrashrakat

What will Turkey do and what will US do?

يناير 29, 2017

Written by Nasser Kandil,

The Turks were almost end their celebration of the end of Astana Conference by devoting the legitimacy of the factions which affiliate to them as a partner in the Syrian political process till Al Nusra front started to snatch these factions one after the other, so the cost paid by the Turks in Aleppo for Astana’s process was in vain. Today they are in the worst situation compared if they accepted two years ago the classification of Al Nusra as terrorism and lifting the coverage off it, and if they gave the choice to the factions affiliated to them between Ankara and Al Nusra, however they have gambled on playing with bets hoping that Al Nusra and the factions would win in the war of Aleppo, and thus they would insert it into their project publically, while if they lost, they would negotiate on its cost. Now they have lost the capital with which they sat on the table of bets and started to borrow from the lenders in order to find what can face-saving, after they witnessed with Al Nusra what has happened to them with ISIS which started as Turkish powerful card that threatened the world under the slogan of either ISIS or Al Nusra, ISIS has hit in Turkey and the Turkish army, but it was unable at the gates of Al Bab city for three months, so it found itself in a great challenge after the invasion of Al Nusra of the areas of the Turkish factions.

Therefore, the Turks have to accept the reality of the loss and the serious positioning in the war on Al Nusra and ISIS , and the humility in accepting that the Kurdish formations are more serious and bold in confronting ISIS and Al Nusra from the groups which were bred from the Wahhabi Muslim Brotherhood thought, and which are unable to fight the groups which are older in that thought, so they have to accept the Kurdish formations as opposition armed factions that integrate in the political process, although these formations maybe the only groups which still carry weapons among the opposition, and to accept the fact that the fight against ISIS and Al Nusra with Syrians will not be useful only if they are affiliated in an alliance with the Syrian army and under its banner, furthermore they have to accept that the ceiling of what the American can do is what he did in Al Raqqa against ISIS despite the fiery cover which presented by the Americans, and that the secret of the victory of the Syrian army and the allies is not the Russian air cover which becomes important when there is a ground force in the field that can reap the outcomes of the fiery cover, otherwise the Russian aircraft becomes as the US aircraft.

The new US President Donald Trump is no less confused regarding the Syrian scene despite the clarity of his desire to avoid the continuation of the wars and the bets of the administration of the Former President Barack Obama, so he announced his decision of forming a safe zone under the slogan of finding solution for the displacement crisis and addressing the Europeans that he is a guarantor of solutions, and that the title of the safe zone is old but now it is renewed, so Turkey which is the owner of the original idea which its center is the embargo of the aircraft of the Syrian army from approaching from an area that is settled for the armed opposition and considered good for accommodating the Syrian refugees instead of heading to Turkey and across it to Europe felt with satisfaction toward this decision. And because the immediate question is what will Trump who refuses to get involved in a war with Russia and Syria do, knowing that Obama who was ready for half of an involvement was not able to do so?

The answer came after hours from Washington about the clarification of Trump’s decision by calling his ministers to study the idea and how to implement it in addition to its costs and consequences. The answer is known, the safe zone in the formula which we heard repeatedly is a war project and an involvement in a war that does not stop at the borders, so the one who does not want to involve in a war has to redefine the safe zone as areas that are far from the fighting areas and close to the Syrian borders with the neighboring countries and can be reached safely by the returned refugees, moreover the UN organizations can serve them, so the way to set it up as huge cities that accommodate hundreds of thousands of the returnees or the newly displaced is the coordination with the Syrian government and the neighboring countries, in addition to the presence of fund in order to finance the needs of its forming and its services, and providing security control for it that prevents its turning into a shelter for the militants by units of local police that are related to the Syrian state, and be tolerate with the identities of the opponents as long as there is no weapons, this safe zone will be sponsored by a partnership of international organizations in guarantees and aids. This is a project that Trump can adopt as a prelude to search it with Russia in preparation for an understanding with the Syrian state without the complexities of Obama, and a way to go to the Security Council through a decision accepted by the Syrian state, and thus it will be as a beginning for US Syrian dialogue to cooperate in ending the crisis and the war in Syria according to a bilateral of a political solution and a war on terrorism

The margins of the maneuvers got narrow.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

ماذا ستفعل تركيا وماذا ستفعل أميركا؟

– لم يكد الأتراك ينهون احتفالهم بانتهاء مؤتمر أستانة بتكريس شرعية الفصائل التابعة لهم كشريك في العملية السياسية السورية، حتى بدأت جبهة النصرة بالتهام هذه الفصائل الواحد تلو الآخر، فذهب الثمن الذي دفعه الأتراك في حلب للترسمل لعملية أستانة أدراج الرياح، وصاروا اليوم بحال أسوأ بكثير مما لو أنهم قبلوا من قبل سنتين بتصنيف النصرة إرهاباً ورفعوا الغطاء عنها وخيّروا الفصائل التابعة لمرجعيتهم بين أنقرة والنصرة، لكنهم راهنوا على اللعب على حبل المراهنات، أملاً بأن تكسب النصرة والفصائل حرب حلب فيتمّ دمجها في مشروعهم علناً، وإنْ خسرت يفاوضوا على ثمن رأسها. وها هم قد خسروا الرأسمال الذي دخلوا به طاولة المراهنات وبدأوا بالاستلاف من المرابين، علهم يجدون من ينقذ ماء الوجه، بعدما تكرّر معهم في تجربة النصرة ما حدث في تجربة داعش التي بدأت ورقة قوة تركية تلوّح بها للعالم تحت شعار داعش أم النصرة، فإذ بداعش يضرب في تركيا وبالجيش التركي يعجز على أبواب مدينة الباب لثلاثة شهور ويجد نفسه اليوم في تحدٍّ أكبر مع اكتساح النصرة مناطق الفصائل التركية.

– ليس أمام الأتراك سوى القبول بحقيقة الخسارة، والتموضع الجدي في خط الحرب على النصرة وداعش، والتواضع في قبول أنّ التشكيلات الكردية أشدّ جسارة وجدية في مواجهة داعش والنصرة من الجماعات التي تربّت في مزارع الفكر الإخواني والوهابي وتعجز عن مقاتلة الأشدّ عراقة منها في هذه المزارع، وارتضاء القبول بالتشكيلات الكردية كفصائل معارضة مسلحة تدمج بالعملية السياسية قد لا يبقى سواها من المعارضين الذين يحملون السلاح، وأن يرتضوا بحقيقة أنّ القتال ضدّ داعش والنصرة مع سوريين لن يستقيم إلا عندما يكون هؤلاء السوريون منضوين بالتحالف مع الجيش السوري وتحت لوائه، وأن يتقبّلوا أنّ ما يستطيعه الأميركي سقفه ما استطاعه في الرقة بوجه داعش، رغم كثافة الغطاء الناري التي يقدّمها الأميركيون، وأن سرّ نصر الجيش السوري والحلفاء ليس الغطاء الجوي الروسي الذي يصير مهمّاً عندما توجد في الميدان قوة برية تقدر على قطف ثمار الغطاء الناري وإلا صار فعل الطيران الروسي كفعل الطيران الأميركي.

– الرئيس الأميركي الجديد دونالد ترامب لا يقلّ ارتباكاً في المشهد السوري رغم وضوح رغبته بتفادي مواصلة حروب ورهانات إدارة الرئيس السابق باراك أوباما، فيعلن قراره بتشكيل منطقة آمنة تحت شعار حلّ أزمة النزوح ومخاطبة الأوروبيين بأنه ضامن للحلول، وعنوان المنطقة الآمنة قديم يتجدّد فتهلّل تركيا صاحبة الفكرة الأصلية ومحورها حظر طيران الجيش السوري من الاقتراب من منطقة تفتح للمعارضة المسلحة وتعتبر صالحة لاستيعاب السوريين النازحين بدلاً من توجّههم إلى تركيا وعبرها إلى أوروبا، ولأنّ السؤال الفوري هو كيف سيفعل ترامب الرافض للتورّط بحرب مع روسيا وسورية، وهو ما لم يقدر أوباما على فعله وهو المستعدّ لقدر من نصف تورّط؟

– يأتي الجواب بعد ساعات من واشنطن بالحديث عن توضيح لقرار ترامب بدعوة وزاراته لدراسة الفكرة وكيفية تنفيذها وأكلافها وتبعاتها، والجواب معلوم، المنطقة الآمنة بالصيغة التي سمعناها مراراً مشروع حرب وتورّط في حرب لا تتوقف عند حدود، ومَن لا يريد التورّط في حرب عليه إعادة تعريف المنطقة الآمنة بصفتها مناطق بعيدة عن مناطق القتال وقريبة من الحدود السورية مع دول الجوار ويمكن الوصول إليها بأمان للنازحين العائدين، ويمكن للمنظمات الأممية تخديمها، والطريق لإقامتها كمدن ضخمة تتسع لمئات الآلاف من العائدين أو من النازحين الجدد، وهو التنسيق مع الحكومة السورية، وبينها وبين دول الجوار، وصندوق مالي لتمويل حاجات إقامتها وخدماتها، وتوفير ضبط أمني لها يمنع تحوّلها ملاذاً للمسلحين، عبر وحدات شرطة محلية ترتبط بالدولة السورية وتتسامح مع هويات المعارضين، طالما لا سلاح لديهم، وترعاها شراكة من منظمات دولية في الضمانات والمساعدات. وهذا مشروع يستطيع ترامب اتخاذه بداية لبحث مع روسيا تمهيداً للتفاهم مع الدولة السورية بلا عقد وتعقيدات أوباما، والذهاب إلى مجلس الأمن بقرار ترتضيه الدولة السورية، ويكون بداية حوار أميركي سوري للتعاون في إنهاء الأزمة والحرب في سورية وفقاً لثنائي حلّ سياسي وحرب على الإرهاب.

– ضاقت هوامش المناورات.

(Visited 175 times, 175 visits today)

Related Videos

hhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh

Donald Trump’s foreign policy proposals have been somewhat of a mystery & his call for the establishment of safe zones in Syria, in order to help refugees fleeing war, does not provide much clarity. Turkey & Qatar, both supporters of no-fly/buffer zones in Syria, have cautiously welcomed President Trump’s call, while Russia has called for Trump to properly study the consequences of such action. The biggest unanswered question remains as to if this is proof that Trump is now reneging on his promise to work with Russia to defeat terrorism in places like Syria.

Related Articles

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Brotherhood, Free Syrian Army, Iran, ISIL, kurds, Moderate Terrorist, Nasser Kandil, No Fly zone, Nusra Front, Qatar, Russia, Saudia, Syria reconciliation, Syrian Army, Syrian opposition, Trump, Turkey, Wahabism At Work, War on Syria Tagged: | Refugees