Donald Trump’s Holocaust message ignores JEWS

Jonathan Greenblatt, the top gun at Israel lobby ADL, slammed US president Donald Trump over not acknowledging the six million Jews who died in his first Holocaust Memorial Daymessage on Friday.

“@WhiteHouse statement on #HolocaustMemorialDay, misses that it was six million Jews who perished, not just ‘innocent people,’”Greenblatt tweeted. “Puzzling and troubling @WhiteHouse #HolocaustMemorialDay stmt has no mention of Jews. GOP and Dem. presidents have done so in the past.”

I wonder, if Greenblatt would condemn Benjamin Netanyahu or members of Likud party over holding a retreat for party activists in Eilat that began on the memorial day.

“If Menachem Begin was alive, he would never have allowed this to happen. It undermined the work Israel had done to get the nations of the world to acknowledge the murder of six million Jews,” Yair Lapid, opposition leader said on Saturday.

Donald Trump’s official statement said: “It is with a heavy heart and somber mind that we remember and honor the victims, survivors, heroes of the Holocaust. It is impossible to fully fathom the depravity and horror inflicted on innocent people by Nazi terror. Yet, we know that in the darkest hours of humanity, light shines the brightest. As we remember those who died, we are deeply grateful to those who risked their lives to save the innocent.”

Last year, Justin Trudeau, as prime minister of Canada insulted the Holocaust Industry the same way.

“On this day, we pay tribute to the memory of the millions of victims murdered during the Holocaust. We honour those who survived atrocities at the hands of the Nazi regime, and welcome their courageous stories of hope and perseverance. The Holocaust is a stark reminder of the dangers and risks of allowing hate, prejudice, and discrimination to spread unchallenged. It also reminds us that silence must never be an option when humanity is threatened. As we pause to educate ourselves and our families on the bitter lessons of the Holocaust, we also strengthen our resolve to work with domestic and international partners to continue defending human rights and condemning intolerance,” Justin Trudeau said.

Last year, the Organized Jewry condemned fellow Jew, former secretary of state, John Kerry, for belittling the Jews by saying: “On this day, we pause to reflect on the irredeemable loss of six million Jews and countless Poles, Roma, LGBT people, J Witnesses, and persons with disabilities brutally murdered by the Nazis because of who they were or what religion they practiced.”

Last year, British Labour party leader with Jewish family roots, Jackie Walker, pulled the rug under Israel Lobby feet by saying: “In terms of Holocaust Day, wouldn’t it be wonderful if Holocaust Day was open to all people who experienced Holocaust?,”

It’s customary for all Western leaders to commemorate the HMD event by reminding the White Christian folks how much their ancestors hated the Jews.

