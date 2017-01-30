Astana: the troika nucleus of the new regional system – أستانة: ترويكا نواة نظام إقليمي جديد

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Astana: the troika nucleus of the new regional system

Written by Nasser Kandil,

يناير 29, 2017

The scene of Astana surpasses the announced endeavors to ensure cease-fire in Syria, the crisis and the war in it. It is the conclusion of accumulated tangled international and regional contradictions and conflicts during a quarter of a century, entitled the labor of the birth of the new regional system for the post-stage of the disintegration of the Soviet Union, the collapse of Berlin Wall, and the end of the cold war. In Syria the last US attempts have been gathered to save the mono-polar project after the failed wars of Iraq and Afghanistan, their center is resizing Iran and keeping Russia and China away from the Mediterranean Sea. These attempts have met the last Israeli attempts to restore the deterrence balances and the status of the first country in the Middle East which is able to take the political and the military imitative after its failed wars in Lebanon and Gaza, along with the Gulf monarchies and kingdoms and the governments of Europe, in addition to the illusions to gather the investment of money, memories, and the hatreds for policy-making entitled the democracy under Saudi and Qatari leadership, while entitled nationalism under French and British leadership to restore the crumbling stones of old houses after the earthquake of the failure of the Israeli and the US wars which upon their success the strengthening of these houses depend and the accumulation of the European and the Gulf balances in the Middle East politically and economically.

Turkey was the crucial key in granting this gathering the opportunity to wage its last attempts to make use of what remains after the loss of the opportunities in having a new regional system that stops the collapse and builds for a long period of dominance. Turkey which played in between the quadrilateral European-American- Israeli- Gulf alliance and the confronted forces as Russia, Iran, and Syria constitutes more than mere additive-value to achieve this opportunity. As long as Syria is the golden square in the area of the political geography with which everything changes and reverses, from the prestige of Iran and its relation with the issue of Palestine and the forces of the resistance, and its negotiating ability in its nuclear program, to the passageway of Russia and China to the Mediterranean, and to the future of the balances of the ruling power of the conflict with Israel, towards oil and gas pipelines which link the Gulf with Europe, granting each one of them the big prize in the game of the lost influence. According to Syria, Turkey is the necessary strong integrated neighborhood which is able to intervene; it is the global leadership of the Muslim Brotherhood Organization which is a necessary title for the legitimacy of the inevitable “revolution” in order to start the wars of change, and the necessary gate to embroil the supportive army which is represented by Al-Qaeda at the military deadlock in the war under the Saudi funding and the west preparation. So Turkey becomes the way for the transition from a war map to the war. Through the positioning of Turkey and the convergence of the ambitions of the neo-Ottoman with the project of the new regional system it becomes the crucial player. The ache-hour knocked.

What is going on in Astana is the outcome of the accumulation of a reverse quarter of a century of the same history with the fall of Berlin Wall, through which Russia has restored its vitality as an active rising country. China has entered the club of economy and has become ready to practice the right of veto in the Security Council. While Iran has become ready for the confrontations of the twenty-first century. The resistance in Lebanon has become strong for the regional wars that surpass the boundaries of Lebanon, while the Syrians as an army and people have perfected enduring the pains of the labor and the ghost of the civil war without wasting compass and falling into strife. Syria has witnessed successive battles through the last five years towards the departure of the US fleets of the Mediterranean returning back without a war, ending with the battles of Aleppo. Between them there was the military Russian positioning which was contrary to the US movement, there was the understanding on the Iranian nuclear program and was the US Russian understanding which was further than a decision of a deporting administration and coming one. That region witnessed the US Presidential elections and the fall of the bet on the continuation of the war entitled Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump has arrived to presidency and the title of the engagement with Russia in the war on terrorism as well as restricting the conflict with Iran and the resistance in the future of the security of Israel away from the future of Syria. As in the beginnings the position of Turkey was the crucial. There was the coup and the impetuous clash with Russia. The wars of the political and the economical disciplining have succeeded by reputing Turkey under common US Russian auspices in the middle line by the temptations of a balanced role in a regional system that is summarized by the tripartite which emerged out from Astana; Russia, Iran, and Turkey to what is further than observing cease-fire. One day when Donald Trump was a presidential candidate he said; why do not we put Russia which is closer and has the interest, in the charge of arranging the situation of the Middle East and support its war on terrorism?

Within this tripartite the conflict will revolve around Syria politically, around the role of the resistance as well as around the security of Israel. America will have a share within the system of troika not from outside it. It is an important round of the wars of the twenty-first century that will end with a tripartite mechanism, a troika which its converging parts are Iranian and Turkish and its Russian part has the crucial word and the weighing influence, it corresponds with the resistance axis regarding the future of Syria. So the one who wins will have two points of three, sticking to a solution of the Palestinian issue with the formation of an independent state, which its capital is Jerusalem, and the integration of the Israeli nuclear and chemical weapons,. Even this difficult Israeli acceptance will not be a deadlock in front of the project of the resistance along with its attention and the tactical cleverness. It is enough for the resistance axis to have as an outcome a point and a half versus a point and a half of three to remain winner.

The region enters the stage of the demarcation of the wars and the settlements on the basis of Troika the new regional system. Kuwait Conference for the Gulf-Iranian dialogue and the announcement of the Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubair about supporting the Turkish position in Astana prove a lot, even if the Head of the Lebanese Forces said that what has happened in Lebanon as consensuses have no regional or international dimensions.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

أستانة: ترويكا نواة نظام إقليمي جديد

يناير 25, 2017

– يتخطى مشهد أستانة المساعي المعلنة لرعاته في العمل على تثبيت وقف النار في سورية، والأزمة في سورية والحرب فيها وعليها هي خلاصة تناقضات وصراعات دولية وإقليمية متراكمة ومتشابكة خلال ربع قرن، عنوانها مخاض ولادة نظام إقليمي جديد لمرحلة ما بعد تفكك الاتحاد السوفياتي وانهيار جدار برلين ونهاية الحرب الباردة، فقد تجمّعت في سورية آخر المحاولات الأميركية لإنقاذ مشروع القطبية الأحادية بعد حروب العراق وأفغانستان الفاشلة، ومحورها تحجيم إيران وإبعاد روسيا والصين عن البحر المتوسط. وتلاقت معها آخر المحاولات «الإسرائيلية» لاسترداد موازين الردع ومكانة الدولة الأولى في الشرق الأوسط القادرة على المبادرة العسكرية والسياسية بعد حروب فاشلة في لبنان وغزة، ومعهما ممالك وإمارات الخليج وحكومات أوروبا في أحلام وأوهام جمع استثمار المال والذكريات والأحقاد لصناعة سياسة عنوانها الديمقراطية بقيادة قطرية سعودية ووطنية بقيادة فرنسية بريطانية، لترميم ما تداعى من حجارة بيوت قديمة مع زلازل فشل الحروب الأميركية و«الإسرائيلية»، التي طالما توقّف على نجاحها تدعيم بنيان هذه البيوت، ومراكمة الأرصدة الأوروبية والخليجية في الشرق الأوسط سياسياً واقتصادياً.

– كانت تركيا المفتاح الحاسم في منح هذا التجمع فرصة خوض محاولته الأخيرة لاستنقاذ وإعادة إطلاق ما ضاع من فرص للنجاح في استيلاد نظام إقليمي جديد يوقف التداعي ويؤسس لمرحلة طويلة من السيطرة ، وتركيا التي لعبت على خط الوسط بين قوى هذا التحالف الرباعي الأميركي الأوروبي «الإسرائيلي» الخليجي من جهة، والقوى المواجهة من جهة مقابلة، وفي مقدّمتها روسيا وإيران وسورية، تشكل أكثر من مجرد قيمة مضافة لتحقيق هذه الفرصة، فطالما أن سورية هي المربع الذهبي في رقعة الجغرافيا السياسية التي يتغير معها كل شيء وينقلب إلى عكسه، من مكانة إيران واتصالها بملف فلسطين وقوى المقاومة، وقدرتها التفاوضية في ملفها النووي بالتالي، إلى نافذة روسيا والصين على المتوسط، إلى مستقبل موازين القوة الحاكمة للصراع مع «إسرائيل»، وصولاً لخطوط النفط والغاز التي تربط الخليج بأوروبا، ومنح كل منهما الجائزة الكبرى في لعبة النفوذ الضائع، فإن تركيا هي الجوار القوي والضروري والمتداخل والقادر على التدخّل، بالنسبة لسورية، وهي القيادة العالمية لتنظيم الأخوان المسلمين العنوان اللازم لشرعية «ثورة» لا بدّ منها لإخراج حروب التغيير، والبوابة اللازمة للزج بالجيش الرديف الذي يمثله تنظيم القاعدة عند الاستعصاء العسكري في الحرب بتمويل سعودي وتحضير وتجهيز غربيين، فتصير تركيا «ال التعريف» للانتقال من خطة حرب إلى الحرب. وبتموضع تركيا وتقاطع طموحات العثمانية الجديدة مع مشروع نظام إقليمي جديد تكون اللاعب الحاسم فيه، بدأت الساعة الصفر.

– الذي يجري في أستانة هو حاصل تراكم ربع قرن معاكس من التاريخ ذاته مع سقوط جدار برلين، استردّت خلاله روسيا حيويتها كدولة فاعلة وصاعدة ودخلت الصين خلاله نادي الأوائل اقتصادياً ، وصارت جاهزة لممارسة حق الفيتو في مجلس الأمن، و تهيأت فيه إيران لمواجهات القرن الحادي والعشرين، وتصلّب خلاله عود المقاومة في لبنان لحروب إقليمية تتخطّى حدود لبنان، وتمرس فيه السوريون شعباً وجيشاً في كيفية تحمُّل آلام المخاض وشبح الحرب الأهلية من دون تضييع البوصلة والغرق في الفتنة، وتدحرجت في سنواته الخمس الأخيرة المعارك تلو المعارك ترسم الخطوط وتقطع الخيوط، وصولاً لرحلة الأساطيل الأميركية إلى المتوسط ذهاباً محارباً وعودة خائبة، وانتهاء بمعارك حلب، وبينهما تموضع روسي عسكري بعكس الحركة الأميركية، فكان التفاهم على الملف النووي الإيراني، وكان التفاهم الروسي الأميركي الأبعد من قرار إدارة ترحل وإدارة تأتي، وكانت الانتخابات الرئاسية الأميركية وسقوط رهان مواصلة الحرب بعنوان هيلاري كلينتون، ووصل دونالد ترامب وعنوان التشبيك مع روسيا في الحرب على الإرهاب، وحصر الصراع مع إيران والمقاومة في مستقبل أمن «إسرائيل» بعيداً عن مستقبل سورية ، وفي قلب ترسيم هذه النهايات كان المفصل كما في البدايات موقع تركيا، فكان الانقلاب وكان الاشتباك المتهوّر مع روسيا، ونجحت حروب التأديب السياسية والاقتصادية بإعادة تركيا تحت رعاية روسية أميركية مشتركة إلى خط الوسط بإغراءات دور وازن في نظام إقليمي يختصره الثلاثي الخارج من أستانة، روسيا وإيران وتركيا، لما هو أبعد من آلية لمراقبة وقف النار. وقد قال دونالد ترامب ذات مرة وهو مرشح رئاسي: لماذا لا نلزَّم روسيا القريبة وصاحبة المصلحة مهمة ترتيب وضع الشرق الأوسط وندعم حربها على الإرهاب؟

– في قلب هذه الثلاثية سيدور الصراع حول سورية سياسياً وسيدور الصراع حول دور المقاومة ، وسيدور الصراع على أمن «إسرائيل»، وسيكون لأميركا نصيب القول والفعل من ضمن نظام الترويكا، وليس من خارجه، لكن جولة هامة من حروب القرن الحادي والعشرين تنتهي بآلية ثلاثية، ترويكا جناحاها إيراني وتركي يتقابلان ورأسها روسي له الكلمة الفصل والصوت المرجّح، يتطابق مع محور المقاومة في مستقبل سورية، فيكون الربح نصيب مَن معه نقطتان من ثلاث، ويتمسك بحلّ للقضية الفلسطينية بقيام دولة مستقلة عاصمتها القدس وتفكيك السلاح النووي والكيميائي «الإسرائيليين»، وحتى ذلك القبول «الإسرائيلي» الصعب، لن يكون عقبة أمام مشروع المقاومة بقدر من الانتباه والذكاء التكتيكي لا ينقصانه، ويكفي أن تكون الحصيلة في رصيد محور المقاومة نقطة ونصفاً مقابل نقطة ونصف من ثلاثة ليبقى رابحاً.

– تدخل المنطقة ترسيم الحروب والتسويات على خطوط ترويكا النظام الإقليمي الجديد، ومؤتمر الكويت للحوار الخليجي الإيراني، كما إعلان وزير الخارجية السعودية عادل الجبير عن دعم الموقف التركي في أستانة، يقولان الكثير، ولو قال رئيس القوات اللبنانية إن الذي جرى في لبنان من توافقات لا أبعاد إقليمية ودولية لها.

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Nasser Kandil, The Enemy Within, USA, War on Syria, Zionist entity