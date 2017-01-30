‘Focus on ISIS, not starting WWIII’: Trump blasts Senators McCain & Graham

RT | January 30, 2017
U.S. President Donald Trump (L), U.S. Senator John McCain (C), Senator Lindsey Graham (R) ©
The latest targets of US President Donald Trump’s ire are fellow Republican Senators John McCain & Lindsey Graham, who Trump says should focus on important issues “instead of always looking to start World War III.”

READ MORE: Trump’s ‘Muslim ban’ fallout Live Updates

The joint statement of former presidential candidates John McCain & Lindsey Graham is wrong – they are sadly weak on immigration. The two…

1:45 AM – 30 Jan 2017
  

…Senators should focus their energies on ISIS, illegal immigration and border security instead of always looking to start World War III.

1:49 AM – 30 Jan 2017
 The president tweeted the rebuke in response to a joint statement by veteran GOP legislators who criticized Trump’s executive order placing a temporary travel ban on seven predominantly Muslim countries. McCain and Graham said the move was hasty and “not properly vetted,” and may ultimately work contrary to the stated goal of improving national security.

“This executive order sends a signal, intended or not, that America does not want Muslims coming into our country. That is why we fear this executive order may do more to help terrorist recruitment than improve our security,” the statement said.

The Republican hawks joined the loud chorus of largely left-wing condemnation of the executive order, commonly known as the ‘Muslim ban’ by critics. McCain and Graham have criticized Trump on a number of issues, including his plans to work alongside Russia in fighting terrorism in Iraq and Syria. The senators consider Russia a major threat to America.

I know we’re all supposed to love McCain & Graham now but it is true that their policy desires would have started WW3 multiple times by now.

2:19 AM – 30 Jan 2017
 In addition to accusing McCain and Graham of being warmongers, Trump issued a statement defending his decision to impose the travel ban.
https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FDonaldTrump%2Fposts%2F10158567643610725&width=500

