Syrian Army, Hezbollah open new front in southeast Aleppo: map

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

By Leith Fadel –

BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army’s Republican Guard forces launched a powerful offensive southeast of the Kuweires Military Airport on Monday, targeting the small collection of village near the strategic east Aleppo town of Deir Hafer.

Backed by Hezbollah and Liwaa Imam Al-Baqir, the Syrian Arab Army surprised the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorists with a powerful attack on the village of Al-Qutabiyah this afternoon.

Unprepared and lacking combatants needed to repel the attack, the Islamic State forces withdrew from Al-Qutabiyah after a short battle with the Syrian Armed Forces and Hezbollah, marking the latter’s first advance in this area.

While their allies from the Tiger Forces advance north to Al-Bab, the Republican Guard and Hezbollah will push east towards the Islamic State’s final stronghold before the Al-Raqqa Governorate.

