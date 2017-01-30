Syrian Army, Hezbollah open new front in southeast Aleppo: map

30/01/2017
BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army’s Republican Guard forces launched a powerful offensive southeast of the Kuweires Military Airport on Monday, targeting the small collection of village near the strategic east Aleppo town of Deir Hafer.
Backed by Hezbollah and Liwaa Imam Al-Baqir, the Syrian Arab Army surprised the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorists with a powerful attack on the village of Al-Qutabiyah this afternoon.
Unprepared and lacking combatants needed to repel the attack, the Islamic State forces withdrew from Al-Qutabiyah after a short battle with the Syrian Armed Forces and Hezbollah, marking the latter’s first advance in this area.
Syrian Army liberates 25 east Aleppo villages in 2 weeks
30/01/2017
The Islamic State (ISIS) was surprised in mid-January when the Syrian Arab Army launched a massive offensive in the southern countryside of Al-Bab, despite the rumors of a possible government of attack on their other stronghold in east Aleppo.
In approximately 2 weeks, the Syrian Arab Army liberated a large chunk of territory from the Islamic State forces, leaving the aforementioned terrorist group wedged between the government and Turkish Armed Forces in Al-Bab.
With the Turkish Armed Forces stuck in a stalemate with the Islamic State in northeast Al-Bab, the Syrian Arab Army has taken the initiative to liberate this large city and put an end to the terrorist group’s presence in the area.
- The Army Advances in Homs towards the Countryside of Damascus
- Hundreds of rebels reconcile with the government, drop their weapons in Dara’a province
- Pictures: Syrian Army intercepts American missiles destined for Nusra in southern Syria
- Syrian Air Force Targets (SYAAF) Fateh al-Sham in Homs Province
- Syrian Army’s military operations established full control over 3rd deserted Battalion in Palmyra, scores of terrorist gangs members killed, demining operations led by Russian and Syrian sappers are ongoing in several areas
- الجيش السوري على بعد كيلومترات من مدينة الباب
- موسكو تحشد المعارضة وتعلن تأجيل «جنيف»… و«الحرب الجهادية» مستمرة
- ترامب: للتعاون مع بوتين… واستراتيجية جديدة ضد «داعش»
Filed under: Al Qaeda, AngloZionist Empire, Hezbollah, ISIL, Syrian Army, USA Tagged: | alep
Leave a Reply