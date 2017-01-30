President Donald Trump and Saudi King Salman want to “rigorously” enforce the Iran nuclear deal, the White House said Sunday, despite the US leader’s long opposition to the agreement.
The pair, in a phone conversation, also spoke of the need to address Iran’s “destabilizing regional activities,” fight the spread of “radical Islamic terrorism” and establish safe zones in war-ravaged Syria and Yemen, the White House statement read.
No further details were provided about those plans.
The official Saudi Press Agency early on Monday confirmed that Trump had called Salman.
It made no mention of Iran but said the views of the two leaders “were identical” on issues discussed during the call, including “confronting those who seek to undermine security and stability in the region and interfere in the internal affairs of other states.”
SPA said Trump and Salman also agreed on “formulating the appropriate mechanisms” for countering “terrorism” and extremism.
Salman and Trump invited each other to visit their respective capitals, the Saudi Press Agency said.
“The two leaders agreed to schedule the visits in the coming period”, it said.
Trump and King Salman “agreed on the importance of rigorously enforcing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with Iran and of addressing Iran’s destabilizing regional activities,” the White House said.
Trump also spoke by telephone with the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, committing to “further strengthen cooperation on fighting radical Islamic terrorism,” the White House said.
It said the pair also discussed establishing safe zones for refugees displaced by conflict in the region, and the crown prince “agreed to support this initiative.”
Source: Agencies
Related Articles
- One Million Sign Petition to Cancel Trump’s UK State Visit
- Trump, Saudi King Back ‘Rigorously’ Enforcing Iran Nuclear Deal: White House
- Putin and Trump Touch Base, New Tone Set in Bilateral Relations
- Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi Calls for Ban on US Nationals
- Iran to Reciprocate to Trump’s Insulting Visa Restrictions: Foreign Ministry
- Hillary Clinton Backs Protests against Trump’s Entry Ban for Muslims
- Berlin Mayor Warns Trump Mexico Wall Will Destroy Lives
- Beirut Airport Implements Trump Travel Ban
- Trump, Putin to Speak Amid GOP Concerns on Sanctions
- Trump to Be Sued for Muslim Ban Executive Order
- Trump Executive Order Suspends Refugee Program
- US Islamophobia: Man Attack Muslim Airline Employee
Filed under: Al Qaeda, Iran, IRAQ, ISIL, Islamophobia, No Fly zone, Saudia, Trump, UAE, US Foreign Policy, USA, Yemen
Leave a Reply