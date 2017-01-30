USA doesn’t like the EU because it’s the biggest trade block in the world. Trump continues that work

The USA has tried hard to destroy the EU, creating refugees, sanctions against Russia, creation of Ukraine fascist state
Donald Trump takes SWIPE at EU by dismissing Brussels as a ‘CONSORTIUM’
DONALD Trump has taken a swipe at the European Union by blasting the bloc as a “consortium”.
He made the stinging jibe during a joint press conference held in Washington with Prime Minister Theresa May.
Mr Trump described brexit as a “wonderful thing” and said it hinted at his shock victory in the US presidential election some months later.
He blasted the EU while discussing his attempts to be approved for a development in a European country – presumed to be Ireland, where he owned a development on the west coast but was denied permission to massively expand it.
“Getting approval from the country was fast, easy and efficient. Getting the approvals from the group, I call them the consortium was very, very tough.”
Donald Trump speaking about the EU this evening
May meets Trump: Historic first meeting in pictures
Fri, January 27, 2017
The two leaders will spend about an hour in face-to-face talks in the Oval Office, where President Trump has restored a bust of Winston Churchill removed by predecessor Barack Obama.
