‘Too many Yemen hospitals caught up in Saudi/USA bombings’ – Doctors Without Borders

‘Too many Yemen hospitals caught up in bombings’ – Doctors Without Borders ex-head of mission

 

A report by Doctors Without Borders has complied the experiences of medics working in Yemen. They claim the health system has all but collapsed. The country has been under the constant bombardment of Saudi-led coalition air strikes. The medics also say that for many the only option is to stay at home and bleed to death, rather than risk traveling to hospital.

