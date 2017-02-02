Palestinian Christian Confronts Southern Baptists Over ‘Pray for Israel’ Resolution

Jamal Bishara is a Southern Baptist preacher. He also happens to be Palestinian. At a Southern Baptist Convention held last year in St. Louis, Bishara strongly opposed a “pray for Israel” resolution that was introduced–a resolution that also condemned the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions movement but which had nothing to say about the suffering of Palestinians under occupation.

In a recent podcast with We Hold These Truths, Bishara related the story of his attendance at the convention, his opposition to the resolution, and the responses to it. You’ll also hear the story of how he came to be involved with the Southern Baptist church–and why he remains despite the Christian Zionist theology adhered to by much of its membership, including many, if not most, of its pastors. (He believes that someone must be the “salt and light” within the church.) You can go here to listen to the podcast.